YOU In The Making

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Becoming yourself is not a moment; it’s a process. It’s the breaking, rebuilding, and rediscovering that happens in the quiet corners of your life when no one is watching. It’s uncomfortable, confusing, and sometimes painful, but it’s also where you meet the strongest, most honest version of who you are.

The world often tells you to be everything at once: successful, confident, healed, the list goes on, but you are still in the making. Growth isn’t about perfection; it is about patience. It’s learning to stay grounded while everything around you changes, and believing that even when life feels out of control, you are still being shaped for something greater.

If you’re figuring out who you’re becoming, if you’re not happy with who you are or where you are right now, or if you just want to grow and improve as a person, then this article is for you. Becoming yourself is an individualized process, and as you embark on that discovery, this article will test your faith, your consistency, and your ability to see beauty in discomfort.

The Painful Beauty of becoming

Don’t change for the world; the world should change its heart. Your life is in your hands and God’s, not the world’s. If you want to change, you must do it for yourself and be willing to get uncomfortable, or you will not see the change you desire. Don’t be afraid to be honest with yourself about who you are, even if you don’t like who you are right now. That honesty is part of the painful process of real growth. Fearing that the process of change will only create constraints.

You cannot make excuses for yourself or run from what’s hard, because that’s exactly what keeps you from growing. Self-evaluation is important when becoming the best version of you. You know when you’re moving backwards, and you have to accept where you are right now without denial or sugarcoating so your future self can fully flourish.

Do not be a victim but a warrior. Take responsibility for your life because what you make of it is up to you. You’ll never have everything figured out, but you can always choose to show up for yourself. Be brave enough to take a leap of faith. Stop pointing fingers when no one else can be blamed for your growth but you.

Becoming a better version of yourself is not linear, it hurts, and it should never have a set destination. It is an ongoing journey that takes accountability and resilience. It might even lead you to guilt as you reflect, and you’ll have to look at yourself differently, sometimes reliving trauma to do so. Growth is not easy, but change only happens when you make it and are consistent.

Don’t end up where you started. Don’t get comfortable, especially after you’ve started; keep moving forward. Stop trapping yourself in the same circle or being the same person that you don’t like or recognize. Keep trying, quit pretending to be the victim, and look in the mirror, the only one there is you.

Realize that you are in control, and if you’re not, take it back. Stop involving yourself in things that were never meant for you: drama, toxicity, unhealthy relationships, etc. Something in you is still attracted to things that aren’t serving you because of the adrenaline and maybe temporary satisfaction. Whatever your reason, face it and fix it.

You can’t let yourself be drawn into negativity that should be filtered from your life. Realize you control what you expose yourself to, who you let come into your life, and your decisions. Don’t blame them, don’t blame TikTok, or the book, or song, or movie, blame yourself and ask why? Why don’t you feel worthy enough to respect yourself and protect your soul and have people in your life who do the same? What are you doing to see the change in your life? What are you doing that’s keeping you from seeing it? When you want something bad enough, you’ll make it happen. No excuses. Make every change.

You can turn your life around

Trying to grow with toxic energy around can make you suffer and feel as though you aren’t enough. Once you escape that toxicity, your mind is so focused on becoming “enough” that you forget to take the time to acknowledge and appreciate where you are in the present and how far you’ve come. This can be humbling but also dangerous because you’ve become naive, thinking you’ve arrived when you’re still driving.

You’re not a done deal. You will constantly get knocked down by others, but what you believe in yourself and have faith in is what will manifest. Your mind listens only to you and what you feed it. Be careful with your words and what you speak into existence because your unconscious mind is listening, as well as to what others say. So choose who and what you surround yourself with on purpose and adopt a mentality that feeds your growth. Most people don’t even reach 20% of their potential. They don’t have a mentality that I will accomplish what I want to accomplish. Create the life you want and don’t live a life for anyone else but you. This way, you won’t look back one day and not be happy with the life you’ve lived. Never lose faith.

Finding Faith in the unknown

When something doesn’t go as you planned, then that wasn’t the plan meant for you. Trust that there is a better plan in store for you. Live as though the world were designed for you to succeed. Bad days, setbacks, and challenges are blessings and allow you to appreciate the good.

Fall in love with the process, not the destination. It’s the process that will make you fall in love with life, like saving up for something or working for a goal. Don’t be discouraged by a painful process, especially because you’re comparing yourself to others. You cannot look at others and let them steer your focus while focusing on the road ahead. Keep your eyes on the road or you’ll risk crashing. No one has walked a mile in your shoes, so they can’t say how to tie your shoelaces. You get to take your road, and that’s something to take pride in. Your path may be curvy and unpredictable, but what’s at the end will only be more beautiful.

Don’t be scared to keep your path private from people. There is peace in privacy because you are the only one who is living your life. Of course, some healthy opinions and perspectives from others can be valuable. However, some people will downplay you and your importance as a human, and you can not listen. Don’t let their voices drown out your own.

People often project their own insecurities. You cannot take it personally. Be careful that you don’t let others bring you down or keep you down with them. Those who project their bitterness onto you in an attempt to get rid of it or feel better about themself and bring you down too are the unhappiest of them all. You don’t have to share your big dreams with small people. Your successes and accomplishments will speak for themselves and diminish your enemies. Never seek revenge from those people because they are already suffering enough from their own bitter hearts. Your success will speak louder than anything they could say anyway. The best thing you can do is pray for them.

However, if you are focused on negative people, you need to adjust your attention because when you are truly focused, those voices aren’t even there. If you put your attention on the negative, you will attract negativity. Where your attention goes, your energy flows. You have power in not reacting or avoiding punishing yourself for others’ mistakes.

When you struggle to see progress, count your blessings. If you constantly look for what’s missing, you’ll overlook what is already there and feel poor while you’re blind to all your riches. Don’t let your mind live in scarcity when your life is already rich. Appreciate everything you have while working for what you want.

—

You are still becoming. Every setback, every hard lesson, every quiet step forward is proof that you’re growing. Don’t rush the process or curse the pain that’s teaching you who you are. Every time you choose faith over fear, responsibility over excuses, and peace over chaos, you become a little stronger, a little wiser, a little more you.

The road won’t be easy, and it’s not supposed to be. But you’ve survived everything that could’ve broken you so far, and that means you’re already stronger than you think. Keep your eyes on your own path, your heart open to change, and your soul aligned with your purpose.

You are not lost, you are growing. And someday, when you look back, you’ll realize that every uncomfortable moment was shaping YOU in the making.