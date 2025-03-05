Influencers to Follow When You Need a Mental Health Break from Influencers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

Nobody has the perfect body, personality, or weight, but sometimes it is hard to remember that after scrolling for hours on TikTok and Instagram. Social media fosters a false reality, often creating a distorted image of other people’s lives. I curated a list of influencers who acknowledge the falsified nature of social media and strictly post content that is real and makes you feel good about who you are.

When you need someone to remind you to love yourself: Juliana Davis (@juliana_davis on TikTok)

Juliana Davis emphasizes the importance of self-compassion on her platform. She has specific playlists on TikTok dedicated to helping people on their self-love journey. Specifically, she has a “self-love lessons” playlist addressing how to deal with body shaming and rejection, reminding viewers to spend time and energy having fun and feeling good, rather than worrying about weight or looks.

When you need a reminder that diet culture on social media is fake and only making you feel bad about yourself: Abbey Sharp (@abbeyskitchen on TikTok)

I love all of Abbey Sharp’s posts because she reminds viewers about nutrition truths. I put her on this list because she can joke about how crazy diet culture is on social media while reminding viewers about the importance of self-care in eating. She debunks diet culture myths on her platform, reminds everyone that all bodies are different, and makes nutritious eating about honoring your body and eating without shame. I also recommend listening to her podcast, “Bite Back.”

When you need someone real: Carly Weinstein (@carlyweinstein1 on TikTok)

Carly Weinstein is my go-to influencer. She documents all moments of her life, not just the fake ones. Similar to Juliana Davis, she has many sit-down talks with viewers, reminding them about the importance of self-acceptance. Something specific I love about Carly is that she emphasizes that it is normal not to love yourself all the time because our bodies are constantly changing. Also, I like how she encourages viewers to detach working out from body image. Let yourself workout to feel good!

When you need to laugh: Brooke Averick (@ladyefron on TikTok)

I find myself scrolling on Brooke Averick’s TikTok page while lying in my bed, hysterically laughing most nights of the week. Nothing brings me out of a rut better than her funny, child-like videos. If you begin to love Brooke as much as I do and are craving more of her content, give her podcast, “Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast,” a try!

Juliana Davis, Abbey Sharp, Carly Weinstein, and Brook Averick are phenomenal influencers who post relatable, funny, feel-good content. They all are a breath of fresh air from the toxic culture often present in social media.