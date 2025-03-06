This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

About two weeks ago, here at Wake Forest, we experienced a week of straight rain. Pouring rain.

My poor Sunday post-everything shower blowout didn’t even make it past my 9 A.M walk to class because of the rain (a true tragedy).

But in all seriousness, I realized that the weather took a toll on my mental state. I spent that week in bed, feeling unproductive and lazy. I put myself into this weird feedback loop where I was so “icky-feeling” that all I wanted to do was stay in bed. But the more I stayed in bed, the ickier I felt – I was in a funk.

Unfortunately, I have experience with these kinds of difficult weeks because I am a master of literally never getting over anything. Ever. But with that, I have learned things that have helped me bounce back, so here is my list of a few tips for ways to get out of a funk.

Make. Your. Bed.

Yes, I know getting out of bed can be hard. But force yourself to, and make that bed! Doing this makes me feel less inclined to crawl up under the sheets and give in to the temptation of staying in bed all day. You got this.

Yoga or Stretching

As a former yoga instructor, I can say in full confidence that yoga and stretching, in general, is a huge mood-booster. Yoga is proven to boost serotonin and endorphin levels, calming the body and helping boost feelings of well-being. I recommend doing at least a quick stretch right when you wake up – after making that bed, of course.

Walking

This can be a big stretch sometimes, but I strongly encourage you to go to the gym and just walk on the treadmill. No need to go crazy fast or walk on an incline; just walk. I recommend listening to a whole album from start to finish, a podcast, or, if you are musical-obsessed like me, the entire Wicked soundtrack.

Doing Hair and Makeup

As someone who is makeup-obsessed, just doing my makeup is soothing and puts me in a good mood. If you aren’t into that (and have no plans of stepping into the pouring rain), give yourself a fresh blowout.

Get a Sweet Treat, Obviously

I don’t think I really need to explain this one. Treat yourself!

CALL YOUR MOM!!!!

I used to think calling my mom to tell her I wasn’t doing too well would stress her out, and, in turn, stress me out more. But believe me when I tell you, mothers know best. Call your mom, whether it is to vent about what’s wrong or simply to stay on Facetime in silence while you do homework. A call home can be healing.