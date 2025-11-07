How to Beat the Winter Blues

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spooky season just ended, the leaves are finally starting to fall off the trees, and it’s almost time for turkey. However, the days are shorter, and the weather is colder. Around this time of year, you might start feeling like you’re morphing into the Scrooge and experiencing seasonal depression. But don’t worry—I’ve got you! Here are a few ways to combat seasonal depression and feel like the best version of yourself.

Put Down the Phone!

Have you ever told your mom or parent that something was wrong, and they replied with, “It’s that dang phone”? Well, sorry to break it to you, but they’re right. Having your eyes glued to your phone screen for most of the day and texting people who are sitting right next to you isn’t natural. It’s okay to put down the phone for a bit and touch some grass—or in this case, some leaves.

Here are a few ways to start your day that don’t involve looking at your phone:

Morning Rituals

Your morning ritual sets the tone for the rest of your day, so it’s important to take a little time for yourself before work or school. Instead of jumping straight out of bed, try waking up an hour earlier than usual. If it’s sunny, open a window and let the sunlight hit your face. If you enjoy writing, this would be a great time to journal your thoughts. It’s important to give yourself a moment to ground and center before your busy day begins.

If fitness and taking care of your body make you happy, starting your morning with your favorite light workout can get your blood flowing and prepare your body for the day ahead.

Vitamins

Taking care of your brain health is just as important as brushing your teeth or sticking to your skincare routine. Let’s be honest—the cold weather can make anyone feel like a couch potato, and you might find yourself wanting to be less active. That’s why it’s important to take your vitamins to help maintain your energy and boost your mood.

Vitamin D helps regulate your mood and lowers the risk of depression, while Vitamin B helps produce serotonin and dopamine—two chemicals that keep you feeling positive and balanced.

End Your Day How You Started

When the day is over, take time to relax and recenter yourself. Remind yourself that whatever happened today is now out of your control and no longer needs your energy. Let go of the stress and mistakes. Instead, focus on rest and gratitude for simply making it through. Tomorrow brings new chances—but nighttime is for slowing down and giving yourself permission to just be.

So, when you’re out, treat yourself to some hot cocoa. Why? Just because you can! Speak affirmations to yourself and remember—you are not alone. If you believe what you’re experiencing is more than seasonal depression, please don’t be afraid to reach out to someone or call one of the hotlines below.

100% Confidential Help Line: +1 (888) 955-3060

Suicide and Crisis Hotline: 988

Emergency: 911