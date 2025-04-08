Scaling New Heights: How Rock Climbing Became My New Fixation Hobby

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Strength training & weight lifting have never been my thing. I find the gym to be overwhelming, and as a germaphobe, I’m grossed out every time I touch a machine or weight. Cardio has always had my heart; I ran throughout high school, competing in cross country and track. I still run, but I have been longing to find a new exercise form, especially one that doesn’t just involve my lungs. Displeased with most of the strength activities at the gym, I decided to venture outside of the popular options.

As a kid, I loved climbing anything and everything. The house I grew up in had a huge backyard with trees hosting low branches perfect for scaling. I was no stranger to the joys of climbing. About two years ago, a friend who had been rock climbing before offered to take me to the gym near our hometown. He showed me the ropes and taught me some lingo, and I left the gym with sore, blistering hands. Nevertheless, it was the most I have enjoyed exercising in years and I left the gym feeling stronger than ever.

For months, I went every weekend. I always looked forward to the few hours when I wasn’t at track or cross country meets where I could do something active just for the enjoyment of it. I was quickly moving up levels and seeing tangible results.

When arriving at Virginia Tech as a freshman, I found endless options on campus for exercise, but one activity called out to me. There was a climbing gym just a short drive away in Christiansburg that was highly recommended. Stepping into Crimpers Climbing Gym, the joy of the sport came rushing back to me. I tried auto-belay for the first time and loved the combination of strength and cardio. Bouldering was always my favorite, as I loved the sheer strength it required and the addition of problem-solving with the holds.

Although I haven’t gone much as a freshman, I find comfort in knowing it is always an option. Looking forward, I hope to get a membership at the gym nearby and try outdoor rock climbing for the first time. Climbing has always been more of an “every once in a while” activity, but now I’m looking for it to be more. Younger me, who fell in love with climbing trees, would be thrilled that I found bliss in the climbing world in my adult life.

So, this is your sign! If you feel stuck in the same exercise routine day after day, try something new. Branch out and find the joy in working out. Some options don’t involve weights, a treadmill, or a room full of sweaty, nosy people. It’s easy to fall in and out of working out consistently, so finding things that excite you is important. If you need somewhere to start, I suggest giving rock climbing a try. It changed my outlook on exercise, so who knows? Maybe it could change yours.