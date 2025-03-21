The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

One of my biggest New Year’s resolutions this year was to begin my hair care journey. Since 7th grade, I’ve been coloring my hair, using heat tools, but never really took the time to care for it beyond simply shampooing and conditioning.

Last year, I had a wake-up call when I noticed significant hair loss, thinning, and an itchy, irritated scalp. It became clear that something needed to change, so I visited a dermatologist at the beginning of this year to figure out where to start.

Now, two months into my hair care routine, here’s what I’ve learned:

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

1. Oil Your Hair

Incorporating hair oil into my routine has made a noticeable difference in my hair. I never fully understood the hype until I began to experience how nourished and replenished my hair felt after oiling. In fact, hair oiling has been one of the best-kept beauty secrets of Indian women for centuries.

Historically, Indian women have used hair oils infused with herbs, essential oils, and natural ingredients such as coconut oil, almond oil, and sesame oil. These oils were carefully selected for their ability to nourish the scalp, promote hair growth, and enhance the natural luster of one’s hair. The practice is not just about aesthetics but also about maintaining overall scalp health; a vital part of traditional Ayurvedic treatments.

I’ve learned that just like my skin, my scalp needs moisture. Oil deeply hydrates the scalp and roots, ensuring that the hair follicles receive the nutrients they need. I’ve also noticed that regular oiling seems to improve scalp circulation, which might help in reducing hair loss. What’s even better is that the oil provides a protective layer for my hair, keeping it safe from damage caused by heat and environmental factors, leaving my strands softer and shinier.

After incorporating oiling into my routine, my scalp feels healthier and my hair looks more nourished. I can definitely see why this ancient practice stood the test of time.

2. Using Prescribed Scalp Shampoo

Ketoconazole has been a key ingredient in my hair care routine, especially when dealing with the irritation I had from frequent heat styling. This ingredient is found in many dandruff shampoos and helps provide antibacterial care for the scalp. Personally, it’s been incredibly effective in calming the itching and bumps I used to get. It works by reducing inflammation and eliminating the yeast-like fungus Malassezia, which is often the culprit causing dandruff and scalp irritation.

Regularly using this shampoo helped reduce flakes and itching, and my scalp now feels much healthier overall It’s become a must-have in my routine, especially as I try to balance the buildup from hair products with maintaining a clean, irritation-free scalp.

3. Use Heat Protectant

As someone who loves to look put together, I’ve always had a strong urge to style my hair. However, I’ve shifted away from using a straightener and now prefer a blowout brush, which feels much gentler on my hair. Not only does it give me that fresh blown-out look, but it also helps my scalp dry faster, reducing the chance of fungal buildup when my hair is wet. The blowout brush has made my styling routine so much quicker and healthier.

But even with a gentler styling tool heat can still cause damage, so I always make sure to use a heat protectant. My recent favorite is the Hairitage Heat Protectant by Mindy McKnight. It smells amazing and has clean ingredients that give me peace of mind while I style. It works well to protect my hair from the heat of any styling tool, whether it’s a blowout brush or a curling iron. I’ve realized that heat protectants play a significant role in reducing breakage, split ends, and dullness over time.

4. Post-wash Care

After washing my hair and it’s only about 60% dry, I add a few key products to help seal the deal. This step is crucial for locking in moisture and ensuring my hair stays hydrated and healthy.

One product that has been a game-changer for me is the K-18 Leave-In Mask. It has done wonders for my hair color, keeping it vibrant while also leaving my strands shinier and healthier looking. The mask works by repairing the hair’s internal structure at a molecular level and strengthening it over time.

I also love adding a bit of argan oil or Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil to the ends of my hair. These oils are fantastic for preventing breakage and helping to seal in moisture. The argan oil is packed with essential fatty acids and vitamin E, which help keep the ends nourished, while the Olaplex oil strengthens the natural hair structure and protects it from further damage. Since I started using these, my hair looks sleeker and feels healthier.

5. Using Silk Pillowcases

Switching to silk pillowcases has been one of the easiest yet most effective changes I’ve made. Sleeping on silk reduces friction, which in turn minimizes breakage, frizz, and split ends. It’s also much gentler on my scalp, helping to prevent irritation and lock in moisture, especially if I’ve applied oils or leave-in products before bed.

Since I made the switch, I’ve noticed my hair feeling softer in the morning with less tangling and frizz. Silk also helps preserve the natural oils in my hair, which leaves it looking shinier and healthier. On top of that, silk pillowcases are kinder to my skin, preventing moisture loss and even reducing the risk of sleep wrinkles. It’s been a win-win for both my hair and skin!