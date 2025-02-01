High Maintenace Things I Do to Stay Low Maintenace 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

After weeks of holiday freedom, jumping back into your usual routine can feel jarring and disorganized, so it’s important to set yourself up for a steady start to the new semester. When your days are less structured, you’re more likely to slip into bad habits. Routines help keep life on track, and I’m a firm believer in Richard Whately’s quote: “Lose an hour in the morning, and you will spend all day looking for it.”

That’s why I make a point of tackling “high-maintenance” chores and activities—like self-care, meal prep, or deep cleaning—on a weekly basis. While these tasks, on the outside, are time-consuming, doing them regularly keeps them from piling up, essentially making your life feel less chaotic. By erasing the big “to-dos” into smaller chunks, you are able to save your energy throughout the week for things that truly matter to you. Whether it is focusing on classes, having the social life you want, or making time for yourself without the draining weight of chores, it is worth it.

How I handle High-Maintenace Tasks

I am the type of person who does not thrive off of chaos, in fact I spiral. When my life becomes too chaotic it drains my motivation and determination, and I lose small bits of potential. With the new year I vowed to myself to make the effort to change that trait. Now, I’m focusing on simple, consistent habits that help me stay organized, and here’s exactly how I’ve started incorporating them into my daily and weekly routine.

Problems & Solutions

Problem: Too long of a makeup routine

Solution: To cut my makeup routine by 25%, on Sundays I started doing my own false lash clusters. Lash clusters are able to stay on for 1-2 weeks with the right proper care, allowing me to skip curling my lashes, applying mascara, or layering several coats just to not achieve the lash effect I want. Lash clusters ensure that all I have to do is wake up, clean them (which takes no time at all), and go about my day.

Problem: Cooking meals everyday

Solution: Cooking and preparing three meals daily can take 1–2 hours of my day—time I could be spending on something else. To make my time more efficient, I have started food-prepping on Sundays, so that parts of my meals are already cut and seasoned, reducing my cooking time. I also meal-prep food options like spinach-bacon egg bites and chicken breasts, so I can simply pull them from my fridge and reheat them in the microwave.

Problem: Messy room

Solution: I believe in the saying “messy mind, messy room.” When I get stressed—whether it’s from school or life—and start to spiral, my room tends to get disorderly. Then I feel like I have no time to clean because I’m overwhelmed by both my messy room and my messy mind. Some habits I’ve started to incorporate include making my bed when I wake up, putting away all my clothes, and clearing my desk after I’m done working. Implementing these small habits has helped me contain the chaos and focus on what truly matters to me.

Completing high-maintenance tasks does not have to be “taxing.” You can make it fun by throwing on some music you love and jamming out while you tackle your chores. And remember, you’re doing this for you—you deserve to make yourself a priority!