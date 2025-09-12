Grad School Applications? I am here to help

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have known that I wanted to attend graduate school for a very long time. Although I thought I had known everything about the application process, I did not really know much at all. It is not just about your grades, the letter of recommendations, and your test scores. Applications are holistic and it is important to accomplish every point in the application. Today, I will talk to you about the law school admissions process as well as the PhD application process.

*I am actively going through this process and am very much an amateur, but these are some things that I have learned*

LAW SCHOOL ADMISSIONS PROCESS:

GRADES!

Grades are not everything within the application process, but they are considered within the review. It is important that you are hitting the median or above it. I listen to Dean Z on TikTok. She gives valuable insight into the process. She better explained why the median is the form of measurement in admissions and how to measure your chances of admission.

It is also important to show an upward trend in your GPA. I started out undergrad a little rocky. My grades were mediocre at best but within the past two years, I was able to earn almost all As. Institutions love seeing an upward trend in your academics.

Study and register for the LSAT

Most people register in fall for the LSAT, in hopes for admission into law school the following year. I registered for summer, and I highly recommend this! It is better to register earlier, take it earlier, and get your score back. This way you can decide whether or not to retake it.

Now I cannot recommend a study course, because everyone works so differently. What I will recommend is purchasing LawHub. LawHub has hundreds of practice materials and practice tests. The practice tests look EXACTLY like the LSAT. You can time them or un-time them. You can add more time (if you qualify for extended time). LawHub was a very useful tool for me during the process.

My course that I purchased through Princeton Review came with a purchase of LawHub. So, when looking at courses or prep to purchase, maybe try to find one that includes the purchase of LawHub.

I recommend studying for at least 3-4 months for the LSAT. I studied for ~8 months. You need to treat the LSAT like a job. It is not a memorization test; it is all strategy. The sooner you understand the strategies, the more your score will improve.

Take a timed LSAT at least every month. I took about 2 a month for the 8 months.

Also rule of thumb, the higher your LSAT score, the more financial aid you can receive. I have straight up had a school tell me if I got ___ LSAT score, I would receive a full ride.

And try to relax. The LSAT is a very hard exam. I spent many nights crying over it. Try to calm down, take breaks when necessary and breathe!

Apply for fee waiver through LSAC

If you believe you qualify for a fee waiver, APPLY. The LSAC fee waiver will give you 2 free LSATs (including score cancellation), 6 CAS fee waivers, free CAS registration, and other things as well.

https://www.lsac.org/lsat/register-lsat/lsat-cas-fees/fee-waiver

Ask your professors for a letter of recommendation at least 3 months prior to the application season.

I asked my professors in May of my junior year for my letter of recommendations. I was very early in this process, because I wanted to ensure I was the first student to ask. You do not need to be this early, but if you want your application to be reviewed, be sure you have all of the require materials.

I recommend asking two academic professors and one mentor/boss to write your letters. Most places require 2-3.

Create your school list

I created mine through Excel. I made rows for LSAT scores, GPAs, cost of attendance, location of the school, when the application opened, what date I submitted, and what date I hear back.

Try to apply to many safety and match schools and then add one or two reach schools. You never know what can happen!

I used LSAC to look at the chance of me getting into the institution. You do this by clicking on said institution’s page on LSAC (let’s use St. Mary’s University School of Law as an example). Then scroll to the bottom; click on “explore admission data”. This will take you to a webpage that looks like an Excel sheet. You can hover over your GPA and your LSAT score to see the chance of admission.

EXAMPLE: St. Mary’s University School of Law

https://report.lsac.org/View.aspx?SID=128&Report=OfficialGuideRLS

Also, when picking law schools, you want to ensure that the Bar passage rate is above average. Schools that have a low Bar passage rate risk losing their accreditation. If a school loses accreditation while you attend school, you may not have the opportunity to take the Bar. All law schools are required to report these numbers, so they are easy to find with a quick Google search.

Ask individual schools for fee waivers.

Listen. Applying to law school is very expensive. In the early law school application cycle, law schools give out fee waivers as long as you ask. Applying to each school without a fee waiver can be upwards of $100 if not more. You have to pay for your CAS which is $40 and you have to pay the school’s individual application fee. Try to save money by asking for fee waivers.

Write your personal statement

Give yourself ample time to write your statement. I had to rewrite mine a couple of times. I recommend just sitting down and starting. Word vomit all that you feel in that moment. Go back and edit multiple times. Have a couple of people look at your statement. Make sure you also read the statement aloud. I would also look at particular schools and make sure you are fully answering their questions.

Apply and sit back. You can relax now.

Relax. The hardest part is over!

PHD APPLICATION PROCESS:

*some of this process is kind of the same as the law school process.*

*same as law school process: grades, ask for letters of recommendation, make school list, ask for fee waivers, and write personal statement*

*I am applying to JD programs and PhD programs, in hopes of going JD/PhD route*

Connect with schools prior to applying

One wise professor told me that you have to connect with schools prior to applying. Specifically for science-based PhD programs, it is best to try to connect with a laboratory prior to applying. There are many programs that can admit you even without applying. This is the best way to make a professional step towards your PhD career.

GRE or no GRE

Check to see if the school requires GRE or no GRE. Schedule yourself to take the GRE and prep for it! I got lucky and did not have to take the GRE.

Conclusion

Overall, this process is not easy, but it is okay! You will get through it!! I am currently deep in this process, and I get nervous every day. But I know I will find a place right for me. Good luck everyone!