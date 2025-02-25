9 Must-Know Black Creators Making Waves Online 

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
In an era where digital platforms like TikTok and Instagram have become the hub for storytelling, Black creators are forming their own path and reimagining the way we connect with beauty, fashion, and culture. They are blending their own narratives into their content, creating authenticity and representation that make their audiences feel connected globally. Their online content works to expand the creative world and ignite meaningful conversations that spark progress in social justice.
Below are ten Black creators who deserve your attention right now. From makeup tutorials and inclusivity in the makeup industry to fashion tips to book recommendations, each of these inspiring role models uses their platform to empower, redefine, and embrace Black representation in media. Through bold editing styles, dedication to inclusivity, and embracing your dating era, these creators have become inspirations for change.
In amplifying their voices, we are celebrating the diversity of Black experiences and honoring the artists and everything they stand for. It does not matter if you have followed them for years or you are just discovering them; like me, you’ll be captivated by their creativity and authenticity. Prepare to be amazed as they continue to break boundaries and the barriers that society places to hold back the Black community.
- @uchjn
-
Uche Natori, also known as The Base Queen, has transformed Black girl makeup. Known for her flawless base, Uche posts makeup content and gives out tips on long-lasting makeup and the perfect lip routines.
- @bonitravo
-
Toni Bravo was featured as one of the most influential creators of 2024 by Rolling Stone. Not being able to find makeup that matched her skin tone is what led her to start creating makeup reviews. Her content is especially helpful for people who have faced the same issues has her in tone-matching.
- @clarkepeoples
-
Clarke Peoples’ content ranges from exploring the dating scene to navigating the job and college industry as a young adult in your 20s. I have followed Clarke from the beginning and seeing her growth at just 24 years old has been influential.
- @golloria
-
From calling out the beauty industry to creating GRWMs, Golloria George can do it all. As someone who has always had difficulty going makeup shopping because brands do not make inclusive shade ranges for black girls like me, Golloria truly caught my eye.
- @alexajay
-
As a bigger girl in a society where being big is not “acceptable,” creators like Alexa McCoy have made me feel more comfortable with being stylish and not listening to the negativity of others. Alexa is one of the first influencers I discovered that made me feel represented.
- @raymonda.j
-
Now if you are looking for chic and stylish outfit inspiration, Raymonda has got you covered. Her style is funky and fresh, and the way she carries herself exudes confidence.
- @wisdm
-
Wisdom Kaye is perfect if you love cool editing styles with out of this world high fashion. Director. Model. Stylist. Photographer. Videographer. He can do it all.
- @imdrebrown
-
DeAndre Brown is your go-to creator if you need some unapologetic realness content. He will not sugarcoat his opinions and keeps his standards high, which I think we could all use a little more of.
- @trayreadthat
-
Now if books are your thing like they are mine, Travawyn Taylor is the one. As someone who lives for book reviews and book content creators, seeing a male book creator is so refreshing.
Don’t hesitate to diversify your feed with content creators. There are so many influential creators that are worth hearing and learning from.