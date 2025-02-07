Black Representation in the Beauty Industry

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Black history month occurs during the month of February and is a time dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of Black people throughout American history. This month is importantly to celebrating becuase it can help educate and spread awareness to those who may not know much about what this month truly means. One way you can celebrate this month is by becoming more knowledgeable about inclusiveness and representation.

For many years, makeup and other parts of beauty have been a way for people to feel confident and express themselves. Some may love to do their hair and makeup for fun, while others it is a part of their daily routine.

When it comes to makeup specifically, representation is so so important! Today there have been many brands and companies that are expanding their representation for consumers. This can be seen in foundation, concealer, blush, skin care products and even hair care products. Representation is a range of variety that should not be limited.

Why is Representation Important?

Representation is more than important. It is important to know that you can go shopping and find something that will suit you. Shade representation in makeup is probably one of the biggest concerns when it comes to makeup brands. For example, foundation shades area huge thing that may lack representation. Some brands may only have 20 shades but skin tone shades can vary way more than that. Many brands today have been working on creating more shades to allow each and every consumer feel like they can purchase a shade that fits them the way it should.

Makeup Brands Who Promote Diverse Representation:

Fenty Beauty- Rihanna who is the founder and CEO which launched the brand in 2017 to include all skin tones and hair textures.

Juvia’s Palace– Chichi Eburu is the founder and CEO who launched the company in 2016. She launched the brand after spending years on her own struggling to find makeup that matched for her own skin tone.

Undefined Beauty– Dorian Morris is the founder and CEO of Undefined Beauty promoting a clean and inclusive lifestyle. The brand itself stands for beauty and wellness and includes products such as hair and skin products for all.

Overall, inclusiveness and diversity within the beauty industry is so important to make sure that there are products available for everyone. Since it is 2025 most brands out there and becoming better about including this representation within their own companies.