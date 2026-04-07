5 Easy Ways I Reset My Week as a College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With our busy lives as college students, it is so easy to get caught up in everything and start your Monday already feeling behind. One week of being a little off can turn into a cycle so fast. Like you skip doing your dishes one week, and suddenly you are on week four using a paper towel as a plate and wondering how it got that bad. It happens, but luckily, if you take the time to reset during your weekend, it can make a huge difference. These are a few simple things I do to get myself back on track before a new week starts.

Wash everything

Clothes, towels, bedding, dishes, all of it. I like to start the week with a completely fresh slate. To me, if you are still living with last week’s dirty laundry, it kind of feels like holding onto last week’s bad vibes too, and I am not trying to bring that into a new week. Even if I do nothing else, getting everything washed makes a huge difference.

Refresh your space

Vacuum, mop, wipe everything down, dust, do whatever you need to do to get your space feeling right. Personally, if my room is messy, I can’t focus, and I already feel behind before I even start. When my space is clean, my brain just works better. It doesn’t have to be deep-cleaned every single time, but it should not feel like a space you would be embarrassed for someone to see. Throw stuff away, put things back where they belong, just do enough so it feels like everything is back in place.

Take an everything shower

Now I usually do these twice a week, on Sunday and Wednesday, and I am talking everything. Shaving, skincare, dry brushing, exfoliating, tweezing the random hair that needs to go, all of it. It is such a good reset and always puts me in a productive, take on the world mood after.

Plan your week

I like to sit down and write out every assignment, commitment, meeting, everything, and lock it into my schedule. Once I see it all laid out, it feels way less overwhelming. Even if I know I have a busy week, at least I know what is coming, and I can plan around it. It helps me stay on track and not forget anything important.

Do something fun for yourself

Do not spend your entire weekend catching up on tasks, chores, and homework. Yes, get your stuff done, but also let yourself enjoy your weekend. I got my nails done last Saturday because I had a really busy week and wanted to feel put together. Even something small like that can make a big difference. If you go into Monday already burnt out, the week is going to feel ten times harder.

If you are feeling extra productive, try to get some time outdoors, catch up with friends, do a little digital detox, bake something, or even make a new Pinterest board. Little things like that can make your week feel so much better before it even starts.

Girls, we got this. Go into your week feeling ready for it!