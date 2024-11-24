The Science Behind The Post-Daylight Savings Blues And How You Can Combat Them

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re officially a couple of weeks into the toughest four-month stretch of the year: post-daylight savings (aka standard time). Say goodbye to 6 p.m. sunsets and hello to 7 a.m. sunrises. Like many others, I often struggle during this period. However, I’ve learned some tips and tricks to help make the days easier, and I’m here to share them with you.

The sadness you may feel or difficulties you may face during this period is not just speculation, there is real science behind it. Wintertime can already bring about seasonal affective disorder (SAD), more commonly known as seasonal depression. A slew of things contribute to this, like cold weather, lack of vitamin D, prevalence of illness, etc. and the addition of 4 months of shorter, darker days certainly doesn’t help. This period of standard time has been shown to worsen pre-existing mental disorders, including depression. anxiety, and SAD. On the surface lies the generally undesirable fact that days are short, dark, and cold. Adjustments in temperature and light exposure decrease your energy and weigh down on your mood. You may also experience a disruption of your circadian rhythm cycles leading to sleep deprivation. Many college students are night owls, staying up late to finish assignments and waking up late to catch up on sleep. Awakening hours after the sun has risen means you have a shorter amount of time until it sets again. This goes against your internal 24-hour clock which is your natural circadian rhythm. It creates sleep deprivation which in turn, incites the potential for additional health concerns like depression, headaches, fatigue, and susceptibility to illness.

That being said, post-daylight savings is a rough period. So what are some controllables? Luckily, you can do plenty of things to make your winter a bit brighter.

Get Active I bet you saw this one coming… But seriously, getting active during the bleak winter months is a great way to improve your physical and mental health. Exercise is scientifically proven to make you feel happier because it releases endorphins, aka “feel-good” chemicals. Break a sweat through any activity of your choosing: running, biking, yoga, weight-lifting, whatever it may be. Bonus points if you can get outside for these activities! Take the longer route to class or a jog if the weather permits. Vitamin D is good for your immune system, but also for your mental health. When the sun is shining, take advantage of it and get active outdoors. Invest in a Hobby With the colder weather and darker days creating ample time indoors, you may be searching for something to do that doesn’t require time outside. So, consider taking up a new hobby! Try dabbling in a pastime you haven’t done much of. Begin a new book series, work on puzzles, or start baking. If you’re into crafts or are considering getting into crafts, try knitting, scrapbooking, or painting. College campuses have many hobbyist clubs, so consider looking into them and joining one that catches your eye! There are tons of hobbies to choose from, so don’t be shy about trying something new, you may surprise yourself! Journaling The onset of standard time is around the end of the semester when work is piled high and finals are rapidly approaching. A perfect way to release this pent-up stress and anxiety is journaling. You can write about anything you desire: what’s bothering you, something you’re looking forward to, a memory you’ve enjoyed thinking about. Focusing on the little good things every day makes a great impact on your perspective, consequently impacting your mood. What you write about doesn’t have to be inherently exciting, it could be a recollection of a conversation you had with a friend in the dining hall or that you understood a concept in math class. Take a couple of minutes or a couple of hours and get your emotions out on paper. Self-Care They don’t say “look good, feel good” for nothing. Cold weather and less sunlight may have you feeling paler, your hair looking darker, and your skin feeling drier. It’s easy to get in a funk and think negatively of yourself. However, you can counteract these feelings with some self-care. Go get your nails done, do your hair, or especially treat yourself and have a massage. Even just taking a few extra minutes to pick a nice outfit can lift your spirits. Looks don’t define happiness, but a bit of self-care can boost your confidence, reflecting on your mood. There’s no harm in treating yourself! modify your sleep schedule This one’s a little more mundane, but important all the same. As I mentioned, college students are prone to disruptions in circadian rhythm cycles during standard time because of their imbalanced sleep schedules. Modifying your sleep schedule is one of the easiest ways to combat these negative repercussions. First and foremost, keep it consistent. Maintain a schedule in which you wake up and go to sleep at around the same time daily. Try to accommodate for the earlier sunrise and sunset to keep up with your body’s natural clock. Maybe that means doing your work in the morning when the sun is up rather than later at night when it’s been dark for a couple of hours. As busy college students, these modifications certainly feel easier said than done, but getting into this routine to the best of your abilities is worthwhile. Therapy Last but not least is considering therapy. There’s nothing wrong with talking to someone when you’re having a hard time. Winter is a tough period and can exacerbate pre-existing mental health matters. If you’re struggling this winter or any time, don’t hesitate to reach out for help. Colleges offer a variety of resources to aid their students, so take advantage of them! Check out your school’s counseling services, usually available through a quick search on their website or by asking a peer. Pick the service most suitable to your needs and go from there. You’re not alone in these struggles, so don’t shy away from support!

Winter impacts everyone differently. Don’t feel bad if the dark days and cold weather are getting you down because chances are you’re in the same boat as others around you. Rather than passing time by waiting for summer to come, use some of these tactics to appreciate the days a little more. Take control of your post-daylight savings blues!