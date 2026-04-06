Reflecting on Mental Health This National-Student Athlete Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Vassar chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

April 6th is National Student-Athlete Day. In the thick of my own lacrosse season, I’ve found myself reflecting more often on my mental state. It’s crazy the way your sport can dictate your mood, your happiness, your health. A good game reminds me of why I love to play, while a bad game makes me anxious and discouraged. A great coach can help you realize your potential and boost your love for the game, while a bad one may drive a wedge between you and your sport. While everyone loves to say that a sport is “just a game,” embodying that is much easier said than done. It’s something you put so much time and energy into. It’s something that you have loved doing. It’s a social network bonded by the unique balance between high-stress and celebratory moments. It’s difficult to separate athletics from your identity when you consider it part of you.

As a Division III college athlete, I’m fortunate to have a steadier balance of athletics, academics, and social life. But in-season hours still build up, and the season is taxing—physically and mentally. The tremendous impact that athletics have on the mental health of student-athletes cannot be denied. Across grades, divisions, and sports, this is a common experience that is shared widely. To gain better insight, I reached out to other varsity athletes at Vassar to ask how their sport impacts their mental health, both positively and negatively:

“[Sports] gives a really good sense of community with your teammates, it’s a built in group of support. It’s also an outlet to move my body and reap the benefits of exercise. But it’s difficult when you attach your mental state and self worth to the outcomes of your performance or the game. It’s a double-edged sword because when you do well you feel great, but when you’re not it’s hard to see the bigger picture.” – Anonymous ‘28

“My athletics positively impact my mental health because it brings a sense of community to my life outside of my academics. I also like working towards a common goal and collaborating with people. It’s difficult though because it adds stress to my schedule and academic life.” – Anonymous ‘27

“Positively, being part of something bigger than myself and being part of a team is a good reset. It offers an escape from everything else. On the other hand, because it is every day and such a big part of my life, it can hurt my mental state if I’m not performing at the level I want to be at. It can also add a lot of time constraints in other parts of my life which adds some stress.” – Anonymous ‘26

Based on the accounts of these athletes, sports cut both ways. Unsurprisingly, stress was brought up multiple times as an overwhelming consequence of student-athlete life. The balance can be challenging and really catches up after a while. However, what was also brought up was community and being part of a team. While struggles ebb and flow, you can depend on those relationships to fall back on. If players don’t know how to show up for themselves, they try for their fellow teammates. The community formed amid stressful, high-stakes, competitive times are ones that alumni and coaches are keen on reminding us of because it lasts well beyond college. Whenever I’m asked about my favorite part of college, I always say my team. Being on a team in college has been the most unique and impactful experience, and I cannot express my gratitude for my teammates more. This is something that many athletes can relate to.

As powerful as these connections are, they exist alongside the challenges that student-athletes face. The conversation around student-athlete mental health has especially gained traction in the last couple of years. The story of Katie Meyers is one that many are familiar with. Katie was a goalie on the Stanford Women’s Soccer team who died by suicide in March of 2022, at the age of 22. She was part of the 2019 NCAA Championship team, was a two year team captain, and was aspiring to attend law school post-graduation. Katie was described as a “radiant” individual with a “loving and loyal” character recognized by all those around her. Her death came as a shock to her loved ones and sparked a nationwide conversation on student-athlete mental health and the role that colleges can play in protecting students.

The Katie’s Save Foundation was founded in memory of Katie Meyer and actively works to “seek systemic changes that will improve the experience and outcomes for college students everywhere” (Katie’s Save, 2026). The foundation advocates for the Katie’s Save Initiative on college campuses, collaborates with suicide prevention initiatives, and is fueled through charitable contributions. Katie Meyer’s story has reached people all over the nation and has underscored the necessity of recognizing and combatting student-athlete mental health struggles.

The national movement to tackle mental health has shaped the way teams and institutions show support. Vassar Women’s Lacrosse joins thousands of others who hold annual charity games, many of which revolve around student-athlete mental health. On my team, we hold a “Compete for a Cause” game, where we dedicate a match to a charity of our choosing. Last season, we worked with Morgan’s Message, an organization who’s “taking a shot at mental health.” Morgan’s Message is a foundation made in memory of Duke Women’s Lacrosse player Morgan Rodgers, who died by suicide in July 2019 at 22 years old. The foundation strives to eliminate stigma and expand the conversation around mental health, supporting and uplifting those who feel alone. The organization resonates deeply with the women’s lacrosse community, so having the opportunity to work with Morgan’s Message means something profound to our program. Dedicating our game to Morgan and her foundation meant to play for something bigger than ourselves. Mental health struggles are something anyone—student-athlete or not—can be affected by.

In writing this I hope to encourage others, as well as myself, to take extra care of ourselves. Our sports, school, work, hobbies, duties do not define you, even as paramount as they may feel. As college students, we have a diverse array of things on our plate, and it’s easy to lose sight of our own well-being along the way. Our mental health deserves just as much attention as anything else!

P.S. In light of National Student-Athlete day, be sure to check out some sporting events on your campus to show your support!