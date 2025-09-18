My Five Back-to-School Goals 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

School is finally back in session! As we begin a new semester, I find it’s essential to set realistic goals that I can strive toward every day. I often get carried away with goal-setting and end up with a long list of unattainable goals. However, I came up with five goals this semester that I believe are achievable and something I can work toward daily. Here are my five goals for fall 2025.

Stay Caught Up with My Readings

Falling behind on readings is a struggle of mine. Those chapters I’ve been putting off for multiple days can easily pile up and become too overwhelming. I now keep up by using my free time to read and take notes from my textbooks. This semester, I am working on reading at least a little bit every day from each of my classes to stay on top of my school work.

Participate More

Next on my list is becoming more involved on campus, as I consider it good to build ties with one’s community. My goal this semester is to participate in more events and clubs around campus to make more friends and get the most out of my university experience. Living in residence, there are many opportunities that I want to take advantage of, such as floor and building events.

Focus on My Health

I tend to neglect my health mid-semester when multiple exams and assignments come creeping up one after another. Choosing to study over sleep is a mindset I hope to abandon. Although studying and grades are important, mental and physical health should be my main priority. This semester, I will prioritize healthy meals and exercising instead of ordering out to “save time.”

Improve My Writing

Writing academically and creatively are both skills I hope to improve upon. To enhance my writing, I plan to do it more often. One way involves keeping a journal to write in every night. In my journal, I write about what I did that day and what is on my mind. I also want to read more books as a way to expand my vocabulary.

Go to the Library More

Lastly, I would like to get more hours in at the library. I find that I am more focused in that space, where minimal distractions are steering me away from my work. Studying in my dorm normally leads to my being distracted by my phone. That said, I hope to spend at least 15 hours a week at the library working on and studying for my classes.

These are my five goals for fall 2025. If you try them out, I hope you find success!