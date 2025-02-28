The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before this school year, I used to have a love-hate relationship with Sundays. I loved that it was still the weekend, but I hated that the day marked the end of the weekend and the beginning of a new week. Usually, my Sundays involved emotionally prepping myself for Monday and laying in bed to avoid doing any work. I felt that if I did work on a Sunday, I would no longer have time to relax on the weekend. Of course, bed-rotting didn’t help either; if at all, it made me feel worse because I knew I had the time to do something that wasn’t needlessly lounging around. It took time for me to adjust to my new system, but once I got it down, it felt strange not adhering to it. For example, if I don’t do anything on Sundays (I mean zero effort to get out of bed), I have a terrible feeling about that week, and it’s hardly started. Here are a few tasks I do every Sunday that make me feel a little more energized and ready for the week to come:

Taking a Shower

Maybe this one is obvious to some, but a good shower can go a long way. I like to shower in the mornings because it helps me wake up. I am one of those people who takes a very long time to gather myself mentally in the early hours, going about things very slowly, such as eating my breakfast or tumbling out of bed. So, whenever possible, I take advantage of these early morning showers.

Cooking a Meal

I’m not the best cook in the world, but I’m learning (and hopefully improving). When I don’t have much to do on Sundays, I try to make something simple for myself in the mornings. Usually, I do it before I shower, but sometimes, my meals come whenever I can find time for them. Since I’m usually not the type to cook, I feel empowered and accomplished that I can do something I’m not good at.

Responding to Messages I Missed Throughout the Week

I never used to leave people’s messages on read. Before, I was confused when I saw people having two hundred or more messages in their inboxes. But, this year has been proving itself to be a busy one. Luckily, my friends and family understand and never hold it against me. Despite what they say, I always feel terrible for not responding immediately. So, I have drilled it into my Sunday routine to reply if I cannot find any other time to respond. It has been a great help because it doesn’t let the mass of messages build up further. It’s a weight off my shoulders; I miss my friends from home, and sometimes, my silence causes a rift between us. The longer I prolong my messages, the less I feel connected to them. So, spending that time on Sunday to respond and catch up on their lives feels like a relief and a necessity. I find that long-distance friendships are only challenging to maintain when there’s no effort put into them.

Focusing on One Task/Assignment that Needs to Be Done

As a student, I have many assignments, and I’m not always the best at time management when it comes to doing them. So, if I hadn’t done much the week prior, I force myself to sit at my desk and work on whatever assignments require completion. My work ethic depends on when the assignments are due: if there’s a lot of time to hand them in, I’ll work on them in small chunks and multiple at a time. But usually, if the deadline is close (as in the day of or the day after), I will focus solely on that one assignment. I try to submit my assignments as soon as I finish them. I aim to complete them before the deadline, but sometimes that doesn’t happen. So, Sundays are for catching up, especially when I’ve given myself enough time to procrastinate during the week.

Resting/Taking a Break

I can’t live through a Sunday without taking at least one break. Yes, it’s crucial to me to be spatially active and move around so I’m not stuck in one spot. But it’s also necessary to know my limits. Sundays are the days everyone gets a free pass for being lazy, so doing things around the house can seem taxing for anyone. I give myself breaks throughout the day, though it depends on several variables, like whether I have schoolwork, if I’m sick, or how my sleep schedule has been. If it’s been a good day, I will take many breaks. If it’s been a bad day, leisure time takes priority over my duties.

Lately, I’ve been a night owl, and my breaks have been in the mornings and afternoons. Last semester, I was a morning person, and my breaks were in the evenings (which worked well when going to sleep). It just depends on what’s happening in my life. Throughout my breaks, I indulge in a snack or a meal while watching a television show or movie because it revitalizes me for my next task and keeps my brain away from any pressure or stress, at least for a little while.

Overall, my Sundays might not be the most academically driven days, but they are productive in a different sense. I believe Sundays can be self-care days, and the definition of self-care can vary for many people. For me, it’s about making sure simple tasks are completed because sometimes I overlook them. Even though these tasks are simple, tackling them on days when I don’t want to do anything makes me feel a lot better—like I am taking care of myself as best as I can.