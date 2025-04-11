Con-GRAD-ulations: How I Am Planning My Post-Grad Life

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It nears the end of my undergraduate degree with graduation ominously only 2 months away; I really thought I would handle this well! Yet here I am, exams approaching and time ticking away, growing nearer and nearer to the day I never thought I’d see. It feels like yesterday I was graduating high school and was ecstatic to start studying psychology, and now I am in my final semester of my final year…with no real solid plan and a whole lot of anxiety.

With grad school admissions having been completed, final papers done, and convocation forms filled out, I am still completely lost at what is going to happen next. As an anxious girlie, I am the master of overthinking, and while I am still stressed, here are a couple weird hacks I’ve used to make me feel a little less panicked about my future life!

Podcasts/Books/Blogs

What’s a better way to feel a little more comfortable with the future than to listen to someone tell you it will be okay? Literally nothing. There are so many podcasts out there from people of all backgrounds with varying degrees and hearing them just reassure you that the stress is normal and it will be okay is nice. Sometimes I just need to hear I’m okay from someone who walked the same path before me.

As a huge reader, I enjoy using books as a study break as is, so why not make it a little helpful too? Like podcasts, blogs are easily accessible online for free and local libraries have tons of books on professions, biographies, and self-help for stressed students.

Hot Girl Walks

I have always been a daily walk kind of person since I have a dog, but there is just something about playing 2000’s hits on your headphones while on a walk that itches my brain just right. Being able to just shut my brain off a little and vibe in the sun outside makes every issue better, I need to photosynthesize like a plant. Plus, fresh air and nature can never hurt anyone!

While graduating is scary, it’s also opening another chapter in my life, and I am incredibly proud of myself and everyone else in the graduating class alongside me for how well we have done! I am so happy to have made it to this point and to be able to be a woman and make a change in people’s lives!