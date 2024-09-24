A Friendly Reminder to Take Care of Yourself

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

I do not like going to the doctor. Sure, most people don’t. However, I grew up overweight and with a low pain tolerance, making the doctor’s office an awkward, dreadful place to be. Even though I am healthier and a little braver now, I often avoid seeing a healthcare provider. It stresses me out to recall my symptoms, diet, health concerns, and exercise habits. As a type-A person, I fear the doctor’s judgement if my habits aren’t up to par or my recollection of my health isn’t presented in a logical, seamless monologue. Worst of all, I worry that going to the doctor will lead to one of my biggest fears: blood work. Unfortunately, my recent health struggles led to just that.

About a week ago, I started to feel off. I was exhausted and dehydrated no matter how much I slept or drank. My family members told me my skin looked pale and yellow. My head throbbed from the slightest movement. Something was clearly wrong, but I brushed it off as anemia and avoided calling my doctor. “I’ll just give it another day, and then I’ll call the doctor,” I kept telling myself. On Monday, I woke up from a twelve-hour sleep to multiple missed texts from my mom saying she was worried and called the doctor for me.

I attended my appointment, convinced that all I needed was an iron supplement to fix my problems. My doctor, however, was convinced I have a viral infection and sent me on my way for blood work and an ultrasound. After receiving my blood work results, my doctor called me with the unfortunate news that I have mono. She emphasized that I take care of myself with plenty of rest and fluids, or else I could feel sick for up to eighteen months. Now, I have to get weekly blood work until I am back to normal. What a way to spend my twenty-first birthday. Though I am surprised and unhappy about this illness, I believe it has taught me a valuable lesson about avoiding the doctor.

All of that to say: watch your health. It can be so easy to brush off weird feelings, especially when you are busy with school, work, friends, and extracurriculars. Had I stubbornly skipped my doctor’s appointment, I would be going about my life as usual, making it difficult for my body to heal. I am not a healthcare professional, so I will not give you advice on how to take care of yourself. But if you think something is wrong, reach out to a healthcare provider! Ignoring health problems now will only hurt you later.

For UWindsor students, there is a Student Health Services medical clinic on the second floor of the CAW Student Centre in room 242. If you are feeling unwell, you can book an appointment by calling (519) 973-7002. You can find more information on their webpage: https://www.uwindsor.ca/wellness/327/health-services.

Stay healthy, y’all!