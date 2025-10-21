Why I’ll Never Stop Journaling

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have been consistently journaling for three years now, and it has become one of my favorite habits. It’s an outlet with endless benefits, helping me process emotions, track my goals, and even spark creativity. Writing down my thoughts, worries, wins, and losses has become my go-to way to stay grounded, and here’s why.

Journaling is a wonderful outlet for any and all emotions. Whether I’m navigating a friendship issue, dealing with a personal dilemma, or stressing over an upcoming exam, my journal is always there for me when I need to vent. Putting my thoughts onto paper makes them feel more manageable — almost like I’m literally clearing my head! Even small worries or fleeting feelings feel lighter after a few minutes of writing.

My journal also doubles as a personal organizer. Many of my entries end up turning into plans for the day, week, or month ahead. It’s the perfect place to set goals — academic, physical, social, or spiritual — and track progress along the way. There’s something incredibly rewarding about flipping back through old entries and seeing how far you’ve come, celebrating both the big accomplishments and the small victories you might have otherwise overlooked.

Journaling can also be a lot of fun! You can get as creative as you like — doodle in the margins, try a writing prompt from online, or even make a small collage of photos and quotes. It’s a habit that combines self-reflection with creativity, turning wellness into something enjoyable rather than just another task.

Ultimately, journaling is more than just writing in a notebook; it’s a way to connect with yourself, process your thoughts, and celebrate your growth. No matter how busy or stressful life gets, I know that putting pen to paper will always help me feel grounded, inspired, and ready to take on whatever comes next.