This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College moves fast, faster than it probably should. One minute you’re doomscrolling in your dorm, and the next you’re staring at five deadlines, three group chats, and a calendar that somehow has no space. But on a rainy morning, or in Vermont’s case, a snowy one, with a bowl of mashed bananas and a pan heating on the stove, it suddenly feels possible to press pause. Pause on the movement, the stress, the pressure. It’s getting to the point in the semester where it’s time for us all to make some banana pancakes.

Let’s be honest with ourselves, college culture encourages us to be in a constant state of productivity. Courses have multiple deadlines a week, there are social expectations with clubs and internships, and there’s always a voice in the back of your head telling you that you’re behind. We rarely permit ourselves to slow down.

So, what does “banana pancakes” really mean? Like the song by musician Jack Johnson, they emphasize a more relaxed mental vibe. They embody the idea of pretending it’s the weekend, staying inside during the storms, and choosing rest. In a college context, it’s about acknowledging that slowing down doesn’t mean you are failing, because not everything needs to be urgent.

So find your own moment that helps you pause. Make breakfast in the morning, listen to some music, and watch the snow or rain fall when it wants to, as a reminder that it’s okay to slow down. Burnout has become normalized, even though it puts so much stress on your mind and body. Slowing down can help your mind become more focused, clear, and healthier. Sometimes the best thing you can do in college is slow down long enough to enjoy the moment you’re in.