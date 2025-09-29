The Psychology of Music, and Its Effects on My Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music has always played a large role in my life. From listening to The Beatles at a young age in the car with my dad, to listening to the band as a freshman in college, I have found a sense of peace and comfort through their discography.

Music can be a form of self-care, a safety blanket, or a way to decompress. In fact, Lavinia Rebecchini from the Department of Psychological Medicine has noted that “studies on patients diagnosed with mental disorders have shown a visible improvement in their mental health after interventions using music as a primary tool.” What you listen to can strongly affect your mind, body, and mood. “Music can validate your current emotional state and influence your emotional destination,” says Megan Hoffer, a Board-Certified Music Therapist. Hearing a song that perfectly encapsulates how you feel or something you’ve experienced is unlike any other and greatly validates your emotions.

Beyond music as an assistance with mental health issues, in my own life, I’ve noticed how my interactions with music matter. Simply having a playlist in the background as I do daily tasks such as homework, walking to classes, or tidying up my room boosts my mood. When I play music to the forefront instead of the background, it helps me process what I am feeling more deeply. Additionally, there’s something powerful about sharing music with others, whether it’s a playlist, some of your favorite songs, or your favorite artists. Sharing music feels like revealing parts of your mind. It can require a sense of trust and connection.

Needless to say, not every song is a cure. At times, certain tracks bring me back to specific memories, emotions, or people that I’m not ready to face. However, even then, those experiences remind me of how deeply rooted music is in my life and personal stories. Music isn’t just entertainment; it’s a way to navigate the road ahead of me, and every bump that comes with it.