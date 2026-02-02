The Art of Caring Less So You Can Live More

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Somewhere in between overanalyzing texts, replaying conversations in my mind, and trying to seem effortlessly together, I realized I was burnt out. Not from doing too much, but from caring too much. This epiphany led me to the realization that caring too much was actually harmful, so I decided to start caring less. Now, let me be clear: caring less isn’t about apathy, it’s about reclaiming energy for the things that truly matter to you.



Through social media and constant self-monitoring, we’ve been pressured to prioritize being likable, productive, chill, and emotionally available at all times. Realistically, that’s just not feasible for human beings. Overcaring has become a survival skill to get through our days, and it shouldn’t be viewed as a so-called “personality issue”.

Now, don’t start shutting people out of your life or acting emotionally numb, that’s not what I mean by caring less. I want to redefine what “caring less” actually means. Here’s what I believe the new definition should look like:

Not over-explaining yourself or ideas

Letting people misunderstand you

Not reacting to everything immediately

Not taking everything people say personally

That sounds easy enough, but you truly have to commit for change to follow. Coming from me, a person who decided to take this idea to heart, it has allowed me to stop feeling the need to check my phone every second. I also have fewer arguments and feel more peaceful in general.

As for the emotional aspect, I’ve been less anxious and have had more places to just be myself and find calm in daily life. This practice of “caring less” isn’t intended to be a transformational practice, but rather a realization of the unnecessary stress taking up space in your life.

Caring less is also a form of self-respect that allows you to be able to deeply care about important things, like friendships, rest, boundaries, and personal values. This process has made my life so much fuller. When you care about everything, nothing meaningful gets the attention it deserves.