On Gratitude: A Simple & Powerful Practice 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we settle into autumn and the rhythms that come with the season, themes of gratitude and Thanksgiving surround us. Slowing down to notice the good is a practice that has profound benefits anytime of the year, but is especially emphasized around the holiday season.

Practicing gratitude doesn’t have to mean sitting around the dining table with your family and sharing something you’re thankful for. It can, but it can also take on a more casual posture. Maybe you’re a list maker, and physically writing out people, events, and things you’re grateful for is meaningful. I like to keep a note in my phone that I can easily access and update when something comes to mind. This also gives me something tangible to look back on when I need a reminder of what is going right or well.

Another way of practicing gratitude can be verbally sharing with a friend or family member. I love calling a loved one and sharing something good from my day that made me smile. Intentionally recognizing and celebrating the good can feel counter-cultural in a world full of jarring headlines, violence, and negativity. All the more reason to search for and call out the glimmers of light among the doom and gloom of the everyday.

If I’m being honest, writing and sharing out loud can feel like work sometimes and discourage me from engaging in the practice of gratitude. Sometimes the best way for me to reflect on the day is by simply asking myself a few questions. Here are some prompts I often use to get started:

What brought me joy or made me smile today?

What am I grateful for today?

What was my biggest accomplishment today?

What was your favorite moment from the day?

What is the biggest lesson I learned today?

If these questions feel overwhelming, try focusing on a single event, person, or moment from the day. It can be something as small as your favorite song playing at just the right time, a smile from a stranger, a much-needed hug from a friend, or a really good cup of coffee.

Searching for the small but meaningful in the mundane is hard work, but it is powerful in shifting our mindset from dread to delight. I hope this daily practice of gratitude and reflection is something you can add to your fall self-care routine and brings you peace this season.