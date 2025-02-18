I went on a 3-mile walk every day in 2024. Here’s what I learned…

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

1,095 miles, at least, is the mileage I walked to start my mornings in 2024. In rain, sun, through the wind, and in snow, I still kept the habit alive. To some, going on a 3 mile walk might be seen solely as exercise to stay in shape or burn calories. But to me, it’s a form of self-love that I look forward to doing every day, and is a ritual I intend to carry into 2025. Here are my top three takeaways from my 3 mile walks.

Be where your feet are, be present.

I always put my phone on “Do Not Disturb” during my walks, and challenge myself to be intentional and present while walking. No scrolling, no planning out my to-do list on my phone or in my head like a madwoman, no ruminating on what I said to a friend two days ago. Instead I try to let go of thoughts about the past or future, and use tactics that allow me to be in my body, fully present. Like thinking about my feet literally heel-toeing on the road beneath me through my sneakers. Or linking my breath to movement- every 4 steps inhaling, and then exhaling for the next 4.

The Earth is beautiful, and so am I.

We collectively criticize ourselves especially regarding our physical looks. As I walk, I notice how beautiful the ocean looks, how elegant the snowfall is, or how the autumnal leaves look. Then I try to draw parallels to myself- the ripples of ocean waves resemble the wrinkles on my face. Snow falling from the sky and dissolving into the ground is kind of like tears which are cold on your face at first but always dissolve. The lines on the leaf are like the veins on the tops of my hands. Finding commonalities between my body and nature helps me have more compassion for myself and my physicality.

The only bad form of movement is the one you don’t enjoy.

There’s societal pressure to move and burn “X” amount of calories. “Get your heart rate up high.” “Lift weights because strength training is important but don’t because it will make you bulky.” “Do yoga to lower your cortisol levels but not everyday because it’s not effective.” It’s like you just can’t win! I think the stress of moving in a way you don’t enjoy is actually worse for you than doing nothing at all. Finding a way to move your body you enjoy is so important because it’s yours, no one else’s. I love walking, and will continue my 3-mile loop because it brings me joy, and that reason in itself is enough to practice it.