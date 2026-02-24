Five Things To Do When You’re In A Slump (Coming From A Girl Currently In One)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all been there before- things just won’t seem to go your way, and it feels like everything that could go wrong did. I have found myself caught up in this phenomenon the past two weeks, and it’s been anything but fun. Escaping this downward spiral is tricky, but not impossible. With the right mindset, you can get out and move forward. Here are my top strategies for getting out of a slump.

Stand Up

The first step is literally just standing up. If you are feeling stuck in bad emotions or energy, the worst thing you can do for yourself is to be physically stagnant. It will feel hard, but get up and move your body. Walk down the hall and back, go for a short stroll to the dining hall to grab a snack, or get up and organize your desk for two minutes. Once you’re up, you have momentum, and it is so much easier to motivate yourself to move forward mentally if you can physically force yourself to move forward as well.

Reach Out

Although it might feel tempting to sulk in your spiral, this actually makes things so much worse. Even if it feels daunting, reach out to a friend and set up a time to catch up. Whether it’s a quick lunch date, going to the gym together, or a study session in the library, taking the time to connect with a loved one will make you feel less alone in your struggles. Having these moments of human connection is so helpful in working through times of emotional difficulty. It’s hard to stay trapped if you share your burden and lean on the support of loved ones.

Reconnect

When it feels like things are out of your control, you need to ground yourself. Dedicate time, even if it’s just ten minutes a day, to your hobbies. Reconnecting with small things you enjoy is so important during hard times. Finding joy in things that seem small, like listening to an episode of your favorite podcast or hitting the gym, can be such a welcome escape from your current situation. Keep doing the things you love and remind yourself of how good life can be when you let it.

Reflect

Use these feelings of rejection as redirection. This is a time for personal growth and to learn from challenges. Make a list of things to work on during this time. Big or small, it doesn’t matter- a goal is still a goal! Try to brainstorm a few ideas to work towards or improve upon based on the hardships you’ve been facing. Using your time of struggle as motivation to improve yourself and your life is a powerful thing. You are practicing resilience and self-growth by doing this, which can help propel you past the hole you feel you’ve been stuck in.

Re-adjust

Take a moment to consider your mindset. It’s understandable if you’ve been in a pretty bad mood considering the way life has been going lately, but you have to switch to a new way of thinking. Harping on your problems and wallowing in negative energy will get you nowhere. To truly move forward, you need to readjust your mindset. It’s easier said than done, but replace negative self-talk and hype yourself up! Stop complaining and see the good around you. You can’t stay trapped in a slump if you change the way you look at it.

While there’s no quick fix to these situations, you can definitely improve them by applying these strategies. I’m still coming out of mine, but I’ve noticed such a difference since actively making an effort to dig myself out. Remember to be kind to yourself during this time, and that if you are trying any strategy at all, you are doing better than you think.