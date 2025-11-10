Countdown to a Better You: Habits to Start Now

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The new year is coming up fast, but why wait until January 1st to start feeling confident and your best? You deserve to feel energized and proud right now. Starting small today can create a major shift by the time 2026 rolls around. It takes about three weeks to create a habit, so now is the perfect time to start! Remember to start small and be realistic with your goals. Here are a few ideas for simple habits to start improving your life today!

Drink More Water

Fun tip: make a colorful water bottle or add fruit slices

Message: hydration = instant energy boost



Move Your Body

Fun tip: 10-minute dance breaks or yoga

Message: movement improves overall mood and focus



Daily Gratitude

Fun tip: keep a mini journal or sticky notes and write down one thing you’re grateful for each day

Message: Small positivity improves happiness



Declutter Your Space

Fun tip: start by clearing a couple of things off your desk

Message: organized space = organized thoughts



Read Something Fun or Inspiring

Fun tip: pick one short story or article to read daily

Message: engage your mind, even if it’s just 10 minutes



Compliment Someone Daily

This can be a friend, a stranger, or a classmate.

Message: Kindness and positivity go a long way



Set Small, Achievable Goals for the Week

Fun tip: Use colorful sticky notes or a weekly planner

Message: Small goals make bigger goals achievable



Reflect & Celebrate Your Wins

End each day or week by noting one thing you did well

Message: self-appreciation = motivation to continue working towards your goals

Becoming a better version of yourself doesn’t just happen to you overnight, but through daily, consistent actions. Each small action compounds, so take that first step today. Your best self is waiting for you to show up now!