5 Micro-Habits To Combat Daylight Savings

The clocks have officially fallen back, and daylight is dwindling. Although temperatures continue to fall and the trees grow bare, I find it all exciting in a sense. It’s the perfect opportunity to embrace the seasonal changes, and look for little “glimmers” in what feels like the coldest and darkest months ahead.

Here are five ways I combat the “daylight savings blues,” and find little glimmers of warmth in the cold days.

Prioritize Gentle & Restorative Movement

Swap high-intensity workouts for gentle activities such as yoga, low-impact strength training, and bundled-up nature walks for a boost of vitamin D and fresh air. Recently, I have been adding more hot and infrared yoga classes into my workout regime. I love the routine of bundling up for class, moving my body in a warm studio, then taking a warm shower afterwards!

Drink Warm Beverages

Nothing beats sipping on a hot cup of tea throughout the autumn and winter months, and romanticizing the warmth of the drinks. I find this to be a way to “trick” my internal body temperature into feeling higher than it would otherwise be during the cold months! My go-to warm beverage of choice has been a lavender latte with whole milk. Warm water with lemon, grated ginger, and honey is also a lovely beverage for immunity and hydration.

Spend Time In Community

Seek out gathering places where you can feel like you are part of something larger than yourself. These dark months can feel isolating for folks, and even if you’re not interacting with people in communal spaces, it’s still nice to feel other people’s presence and energy. Try out a local coffee shop, study in an open library, take a walk in the park, or host a gathering with friends!

Looking Forward

I like to plan one small thing to look forward to each week whether that’s a Friday coffee date, trying a new hot yoga class, scheduling a call with a friend, or a self-care night in. Pick something each week that “breaks routine” to keep in the back of your mind when the days are feeling extra dark and mundane.

Remind Yourself The Season’s Purpose

It’s easy to fall victim to feeling guilty for not doing the “most” during these next few months. Winter is more than just a season, but it’s an invitation to reconnect with your self, embracing stillness and a slower pace of life. I think Winter represents a season of rest and deeper nourishment for our souls, lean into it!