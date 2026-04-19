To Become a Star You Must Burn: My Take On The Journey to Success

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking up at the night sky, home to millions of constellations, you’ll see them shimmering and shining in their own unique forms. I often wonder what stories each of those shining dots has to offer. In many ways, they remind me of our world: we all have the potential to become stars. The real question is, what does it take to reach that kind of stardom, literally and figuratively?

The Low Point

The way I see it, you often have to give to get, and unfortunately, these transactions can be a bit unfair when you see the lives of others who seem to have never had to sacrifice anything to enjoy what they have.

This mindset shouldn’t have the connotation that you must be forced to lose something you love or enjoy to come up on top, but rather that you must let go of the sentiments of the past that are preventing you from taking flight. This forethought is what sparked the idea of this article, in the fact that, to reach or achieve something that we long for, we need to face the brunt side of things, which is never ideal, but as they like to say, massive risks can return huge rewards, in ways you may not expect.

Often, it feels like you have to give something up to gain something in return. These exchanges can feel unfair, especially when it seems like others achieve success without sacrificing much at all. However, this mindset doesn’t mean you must lose something you love to come out on top. Instead, it’s about releasing attachments to the past sentiments that weigh you down and prevent you from taking flight. This realization sparked this article: growth often requires us to face discomfort head-on. While it’s rarely ideal, massive risks can lead to equally massive rewards, often in ways we never expect

The shift

I’ve realized that my current life and ambitions are amongst my wildest dreams, but the transition from planning to actually achieving my goals is a whole other task to overcome. I like to tell myself, that if I want anything in this world, that I can obtain it, of course, depending on the circumstances and the scope of what I desire there’ll be a need for some modifications, but I know it’ll happy. After all, why is our history books filled with people, men and women alike who had a spark of an idea, and turned the string of words or concepts in their minds into real life objects.

Of course, life will throw all that it can at you to either weigh you down or stop your shine; it’s the mentality of digging deep and overcoming that diversity that’s going to unlock your shine.

I’ve come to realize that my current life ambitions exist within my wildest dreams, but transitioning from planning to execution is a challenge all on its own. I tell myself that anything I want is attainable, with the understanding that circumstances may require adjustment. History proves this true: our books are filled with women who’ve overcome so much adversity to turn their ideas into tangible realities. Life will try to dim your shine through adversity, but pushing through those moments, as difficult as it may be, is what truly unlocks it. This struggle peaked during my fall semester. I faced academic challenges alongside social uncertainty as I tried to find my place in the life I envisioned for myself. It’s often at our lowest points that we become most open to change, and I believe I’m living proof of that.

The reflection

Not only did I bounce back from a weirdly depressing winter break, which should’ve been a reset from my fall semester, but I entered my spring semester with an optimism that I could only call my saving grace. It wasn’t an object or love for an object that I had to give up to obtain this happiness, but a reset in my perspective and acceptance of where I’m starting. I need to be appreciative of the small things and how they fit into the overarching picture. Of course, now that image looks a little dysfunctional, it’s a part of the process of growth to reshape and remold as I continue to build up what will soon be my future. Oddly enough, all the practices and experiences I’ve endured so far in 2026 remind me of “Sabr,” an Arabic word that translates to patience or perseverance, a grand pillar of my faith, Islam. Originally, I didn’t see any correlation, but as I took a few steps back and reset after difficult periods, I’ve realized that maintaining composure when calamity strikes and self-control when things don’t go as planned is what’s given me the most peace, not only mentally but physically

Adding practices such as journaling, reset days, and working out or doing yoga when given the chance not only pushes me to be more proactive, but also allows me to be more in tune with the needs that my body and mind can foster the best connection. With techniques I learned in my first year, when I enrolled in a yoga class to practice mindfulness and reflect on endless amounts of work that never seem to end, I feel I’ve finally found my light, and it’s growing every day. It’s a misconception that being a “star” is being in the limelight rapidly, but in reality, it’s finding peace and happiness in your ventures and problems that you’ve overcome, as it shows a successful passage through periods of dread, which you thought might never end.

action

I want to leave you with a question that I hope will inspire you to take that next step or continue on what you’ve started:

“If not now, when?” Hillel the Elder

Take action at the pace that feels right to you, and trust that progress doesn’t always have to be visible to be meaningful.

The stars are still shining with all their light, even when the sun shields their visibility during the day. Alima SIllah

In the same way, growth often happens quietly, behind the scenes.

Of course, there may be some falters or hiatuses along the way, but the most important outlook is the end goal. One day, you’ll look back at how far you’ve climbed and marvel at living out what once were only mere spoken fantasies as you shine like the stars you’ve always wished upon.