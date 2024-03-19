Three Things To Do When You Are Bored Out Of Your Mind

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Collaging

I know this sounds like an activity your grandmother suggests, but trust me, it’s fun when you do it right. Ask your mom if she has any old magazines, and don’t be discouraged if her options aren’t Vogue or GQ – you can work with anything. Think of a broad theme before looking through those magazines (or newspapers). All blue? Black and white? Fashion vision board? Keep that in your head, and images will pop out at you. Cut out whatever catches your eye. When you feel like you’ve done enough, it’s time to assemble. Place your cutouts in different positions on your canvas before you glue or tape them down. I find it’s better to see which presentation you like best. Then, start securing your scraps onto the background! I prefer glue sticks, but liquid glue works too. Seeing your collage come to life is satisfying and exciting! Now, you have the fruit of your labor and a new piece of art to hang on your wall!

Pintrest

I consider Pinterest my favorite social media platform. Without the presence of posts from friends and family, I feel like I’m in my own world. There is no one I know to compare myself to, and I don’t recognize anyone on my feed. For me, Pinterest is a breath of fresh air. The boards I frequently add to are Style, Food, and Rooms. I love browsing Pinterest to find the inspiration I never knew I needed. On Pinterest, I feel content, calm, and inspired. The possibility of recreating a new outfit or meal excites me. I recommend Pinterest to anyone who needs a break from the hustle and bustle of Instagram and TikTok. Pinterest is a digital vision board! Plus, it’s easy to navigate and understand. If you want to spend time de-stressing on your phone, Pinterest is a great option. It doesn’t induce much stress, it’s inspirational, and it’s so fun! You can search for anything that interests you, from a general dessert recipe to a specific costume idea.

Walk with a Podcast

Recently, I’ve been obsessed with Emma Chamberlain’s podcast “Anything Goes.” I enjoy listening to her experiences and advice; I find it a great companion to a walk. Going for a short (or long) walk is a great way to clear your mind and take a break from whatever you have going on. Often, I find myself making excuses for not walking: I have too many things to do! I want to take a nap instead! But whenever I do start walking, I am rejuvenated and less stressed. The sun and fresh air wake me up and walking allows me to reassess my task list.