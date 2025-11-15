THE TRANSITION FROM FALL TO WINTER IN COLLEGE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here are some tips and pointers to get through what may be your first winter in college. From what to wear to what to stock in your kitchen, I’ll show you how to avoid getting sick, although we may all get a little sniffle or two before spring arrives.

getting adjusted and CLOSET STAPLES

First things first, the entire U.S. is undergoing a transition from the moderate and slightly chilly temperatures of fall to the harsh cold weather as we approach winter. Personally, and I know it’s not the best thing to say, this is the point in the semester where I start planning out what days I could skip to avoid staying outside any more than I absolutely need to, but I’ll give you some other ways to get your daily tasks done without picking up a sniffle or two.

Plan out the weather for the week if possible, as this will help you stay organized and ready for whatever harsh weather you may encounter. I like to use my Sunday mornings to sort through my clothes and laundry to see what I don’t have, so my favorite cozy sweater or sweatpants are clean and available to use throughout the week. This is a good habit to add to your schedule so you won’t be scrambling for that missing sweater or favorite hoodie when the weather may be really bad outside.

On the topic of clothes, take a look at what you have in your closet and storage to use throughout the season. I bought a durable winter jacket after realizing my hoodies and smaller puffer jackets wouldn’t be enough to withstand the mountain chill in Charlottesville. Depending on where you are, the earlier you start searching, the better it’ll be for your health and your bank account, since winter wear isn’t the most budget-friendly. You should always ensure that when you do decide to spend on the pricier side, you’ll be getting something that lasts and ticks all your boxes in terms of fashion or overall use.

Medication and Food

Moving on to medicine and food, some must-haves that you need in your medicine cabinet are DayQuil, NyQuil, Robitussin, and a nasal decongestant. I highly recommend the last one, as most nasal decongestants are pocket-sized and can be used multiple times throughout the day to provide temporary relief from your symptoms. The other medicines are better suited for use early in the morning or right before bed (if you don’t have early morning classes), so you won’t be sleepy during class, which I’ve learned the hard way. Along with these, having pocket-sized tissues or even masks is a useful tool when you’re in large lecture classes where the chance of you catching something increases tenfold. Recently, one of my roommates bought a Vicks warm steam vapor that helps our living spaces to help soothe present or incoming colds and coughs.

With food, a few staples I like to have are broths for my noodles and soups, which add so much more flavor and warmth after a chilly day. I personally like beef bone broth or spicy chicken broth, but you can mix and match to find your perfect flavor for your meals.

Another important staple in my cabinets is herbal teas, which range from combinations of lavender and chamomile to ginger peach and turmeric-flavored teas. I’ve always been more of a tea person compared to coffee, so I love finding different flavors and combinations to get me started early in the morning or before I go to bed. Ginger tea is another must to help soothe sore throats and relieve colds and flus.

Lastly, this one may be a little challenging, but ensuring you eat well throughout the day is one of the first things that’ll help build immunity and prevent you from getting sick in the first place. In my meals, I like to add combinations of spices and flavors to prevent a potential cold from developing and to enjoy a flavorful meal.

well-being and mental health

Lastly, ensuring that you’re working out and taking the time to reset your space is a must to avoid getting sick. Working out is an enjoyable habit to have, as for me personally, it helps relieve stress, and I always know I’ll feel better coming out rather than when I’m getting ready to go.

A UnityPoint article claimed that “during light to moderate exercise, our body releases chemicals to repair itself and decreases levels of stress hormones (cortisol). This helps fight infections. When exercise gets too intense, we produce more cortisol to help our body get extra energy. “ Dr. Meyers (UnityPoint)

Going to the gym may be a little challenging to maintain as finals season approaches, but committing to one or two days a week is a good habit to keep you fit and well. Remember to do so in moderation. If going to the gym isn’t something you’re into, doing yoga or resets in your room is another habit that can give you the same satisfaction as if you’d gone to the gym. Stretching or practicing yoga can help calm the mind and body, allowing you to reset mentally and physically when you feel stressed. Picking a day to clean and disinfect your room and other spaces is a good practice to maintain as we approach winter.

As a college student, it can be hard to “survive” the endless assignments, exams, and projects while trying to fight your own battle with your immune system, but you should always prioritize yourself and utilize communication to tell other parties or faculty members if you need to note an absence if you’re just not feeling class that day.

I’ve done it countless times, even when I was still recovering from my cold, so you shouldn’t feel any guilt or stress for taking the time for yourself, as we all have our days, students and faculty alike. Hopefully, this guide has helped you either implement new additions to your routine or create your own unique one.