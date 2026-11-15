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It’s pretty easy to get caught up in the styles and fashion of a new season. For example, I know that with winter coming, I’m looking forward to wearing cozy fleeces and sweaters. I’m planning on practicing my icy makeup looks and breaking out my silver jewelry. However, the truth is that, in a harsh season like winter, we need to make sure we’ve mastered the basics first: our self-care.

Winter can be hard for me to get through, physically and emotionally. My skin gets drier and paler, I lose energy, and the lack of sun lowers my mood. Fortunately, with a little bit of good self-care, I can combat a lot of these effects of the season. As a girl who grew up in the cold and snowy Midwest, I know a thing or two about this topic. Today I’m going to walk through some of my favorite self-care rituals that can help make winter a little more bearable.

A very hydrating skin (and body) care routine The dry air in winter is infamous for its impact on the skin. We all know to moisturize—lotion, moisturizer, creams. But what’s just as important is hydration. The key is to hydrate your skin first (with a mist or serum of some sort), then lock in that hydration with moisturizer or cream. The Thayer’s Milky Toner is one of the best affordable hydrating toners in my opinion, but there are a lot of great options out there. Once you’ve used your hydrating product of choice, seal it in with a moisturizer. During the day, be sure to use sunscreen—my personal favorite right now is the Prequel Solar Shade. At night, I love to use the Naturium Peptide Cream. All of these products are available at Target. Bonus tip: a humidifier is a great way to combat the dry air in your home in winter. Cozy Activity I’m not here to tell you how to be active, just that it’s highly beneficial to get some type of movement in throughout your week. Movement is one of the best medicines out there, for both body and mind. It can be hard in the winter with the urge to curl up in bed and stay there. Obviously, there’s a time and place for doing that, but it’s important to move your body too. I find winter is best for more cozy, indoor workouts. I’ve been loving yoga recently, but Pilates and strength training are great too. If you’re looking for good yoga options at UVA, try going to the free classes at the Contemplative Commons! Obviously, do whatever makes you happy. And when you’re feeling a little bit down, but don’t really want to work out, try thinking about how good you’ll feel after that workout. Warmth (yes, just warmth) I’m starting to realize how right my mom always was. All those times when I begrudgingly let her wrap me in scarves or thick socks or feed me warm beverages, she had it figured out. Look, I miss my summer smoothies, iced coffees, and tank tops, but this winter I’m prioritizing warm things. I’m switching out smoothies for warm soups and iced coffee for hot. I try to make sure the core of my body, my neck, and my feet are protected when it’s cold outside. Because the truth is, the cold weighs on you. These little daily acts of warmth help me keep my energy and mood up throughout the winter. Winter walks We are severely lacking in nature and sunlight exposure in the winter. According to the Mayo Clinic, seasonal depression is more prevalent further from the equator due to the changes in daylight throughout the year. I personally find that taking walks in the winter (even short ones) is a good way to work against this. Just a little bit of exposure to the sun and nature can perk up my mood. Bonus tip: consider getting your vitamin D levels tested (per the advice of the Mayo Clinic). According to the NIH, about 41.6% of Americans are vitamin D deficient! Especially in the winter, we tend to be severely lacking in this essential vitamin. Productivity, but make it cozy I know that for a lot of people, winter is a time to lock in. We try to achieve our goals through a “winter arc”. I definitely have goals this winter, but I’m also trying to make a conscious effort to slow down a bit, enjoy my time, and make it a bit cozier. When I lock into studying, I find a cozy spot with a warm drink. I enjoy warm lighting in the evenings when I journal. After I work out, I unwind with a cozy warm shower and read for a bit. It’s all about balance—finding the right amount of “locking in” and keeping pace with your body.

Overall, it’s important that we prioritize ourselves starting around this time of year. Winter can be dark, cold, and a little bit miserable if we don’t actively make an effort to enjoy ourselves. I hope this article brought you at least a bit of inspiration for making your winter a little more cozy and fun.