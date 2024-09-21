Overcoming Homesickness: Tips From A Student Who Has Been There

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s face it, moving to college is hard. Whether you are from Virginia, out of state, or even somewhere international, it is extremely difficult not to feel homesick when moving back in. Here are some tips, from someone who has been there, about how to overcome these feelings of homesickness.

1) Recognize The Feeling

The most important thing to do is acknowledge that being in college can be hard. There are so many feelings that come with being homesick and sometimes it is easier for us to suppress them because it may seem like everyone else is already acclimated. However, this could not be further from the best way to cope. Many other students are feeling the same way and trying to mask their emotions too. The most important thing to do is destigmatize feeling homesick and accept that you can love parts of UVA without neglecting that you miss home. Feeling homesick and also loving parts of your UVA experience can coexist, so by accepting this we can better our course of action.

2) Stay Connected

One of the hardest things for me was the feeling of not being connected to home. The easiest way around this was to make sure that I let my loved ones know what I was doing and vice versa. It was so important for me to remain connected and that is okay! Staying connected does not mean that you are not taking advantage of college or appreciating your new experiences.

3) Comfortable Spaces

It is so important to create a comfortable space for yourself to decompress throughout the day. One of the most common places to find this comfort is your room. By making your room feel special with pictures and things that make it your own, you can ensure that there is a space at UVA for you. However, this place doesn’t necessarily have to be your room as you can also find comfort throughout the grounds. Additionally, the friends you make here can become these comfortable places as well. For example, if you confide in a friend and talk about your emotions you will feel better about them as well.

4) Get involved on Grounds

Getting involved in different spheres around grounds will help you solidify your presence at UVA. I highly recommend joining a club for something fun and that you truly enjoy because that way you can find something you are passionate about. There is such a large variety of ways to get involved, from volunteering to intramural sports, so try anything that grabs your attention! Trying multiple things is normal, and can really help you find your people here that can help you feel more at home.

5) Explore Charlottesville

Charlottesville is such a beautiful town! There are so many cool things to explore here and fall in love with. Some cool things to explore are the different shops on The Corner, Humpback Rock, and Carter Mountain Orchard. Even exploring different parts of UVA, like the gardens behind the Lawn or the jacuzzi in the AFC, all help you to really fall in love with the school and your time here.

6) Self-care

One of the most important tips on this list is self-care. What helped me was having fun nights with my friends where all we did was our nails while watching movies. This simple act of all being together helped calm my anxieties of being away from home while also helping me unwind from school. Some other things to do include face masks, skincare, and going on walks. I really enjoyed being able to unwind on my own time and look at the positives that come with this huge personal journey that is college.

7) Fake it Until You Make It

When I was in 5th grade my teacher told me “fake it until you make it” and that has stuck with me to this day. If you convince yourself that you love it here, even if you might not feel it yet, you start to look at the positives of being at UVA. Once you develop a more positive outlook on college, it really does morph into some of the best times of your life. So even if it takes a little bit of faking in the beginning, you will eventually feel better about calling Charlottesville your home.

8) Other Resources

If none of these tips seem to work for you, there are a multitude of resources here at UVA that can help guide you through your emotions. Some of these services include TimelyCare, for virtual help, or access to Student Health and Wellness professionals. You are not alone in your feelings, and that truly is the most impactful thing to remember during an important transition.

So yes, being homesick is not a good feeling; however, it shows us how capable we are of loving a place. This love can easily grow for Charlottesville as well, so do not feel discouraged. There are good days in college and bad days, but I promise that it does get better and these tips can help speed that process along.