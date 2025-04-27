UVA Mental Health Resources That Are Not Just For Finals Week

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Introduction

In full transparency, this was not the article I had planned. I had originally set up an anonymous advice survey to let people on grounds ask what they may need help on. One response in particular was heartbreaking. I don’t feel comfortable sharing the details of their story as it contains some sensitive and private topics. It’s made me realize that despite how many resources we have here at UVA, sometimes it’s hard to locate them so I’ve compiled the ones I know of in the local area for easier access. To the person that shared their story, thank you for feeling comfortable to share your story and I hope you get the justice you deserve.

Counseling & Psychological Services

(CAPS)

CAPS is located at Student Health and Wellness and can provide free therapy services for a set amount of sessions. It includes individual therapy, group therapy, and psychiatric services. In certain cases, they may be able to give you resources in the local Charlottesville area if you may need more personalized care.

MAXINE PLATZER LYNN WOMEN’S CENTER

The Women’s Center provides for individual counseling, couples counseling, and group counseling. I really want to emphasize they provide care for all genders not just women. If you’re looking to talk about sexual or gender based violence that has occurred, they provide counselors that are trained in both topics.

Madison House Help Line

Help Line is a free and confidential number you can call to talk to an anonymous trained volunteer about whatever you feel you need to get off your chest. They’re a 24/7 line so feel free to call whenever is a comfortable time for you.

Shelter For Help In Emergency

Shelter For Help In Emergency has a 24/7 confidential hotline you can call if you’d like to talk about domestic abuse. It’s not just restricted to domestic abuse, if you feel as though you’ve had an experience with a partner/person that has left you uncomfortable or unsure feel free to call them. They also have an emergency shelter, resource assistance, supportive counseling, legal advocacy, and more that you can look into in their website.

The Sexual Assault Resource Agency

(SARA)

SARA provides resources and services for sexual assault survivors and their support system. Their services are available to those that reside in Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson. The services are also available for those that don’t reside in the cities mentioned but had the assault occur in one of the locations. They also have a confidential 24/7 hotline that’s available to reach out to.

Conclusion

Hopefully these recommendations are a good first step toward getting the help and support that you may need . We all need to make sure we’re taking care of our mental health not just throughout this finals season, but the rest of the year. Mental health isn’t an extracurricular you can put to the side of grades, it’s a pivotal part of you that needs upkeep just like everything else. It can be scary to get help but it’s worth looking into resources and seeing what works best for you. You never know what truly is going through someone’s mind so make sure to check on your support system as well. Feel free to reach out if you would like a help researching some more resources or if you just need someone to talk. Take care and have a safe finals season!