I Tried Every Workout Class So You Don’t Have To: Cville Edition

My first year, I wrote an article “I Tried Every Workout Class So You Don’t Have to” but since then I’ve gotten a couple of more classes up my sleeve. I’d like to say I have some expertise with the Charlottesville workout studios although, I still have a couple more I hope to tackle. Here is my review of workout studios in Charlottesville I’ve hit in the past year!

Flydog yoga

Last semester, I bought the beginners’ deal of unlimited classes for 3 weeks for $50 with my friend and it was honestly one of the best periods of my semester. FlyDog offers a huge variety of yoga classes including: hot pilates, power vinyasa, yoga sculpt, ariel yoga, barre, and more! They have many convenient times and change up their weekly schedule which I really appreciated as a college student with a pretty set schedule because it meant I got to try all the different classes and it never got repetitive. The crowd here tends to be older but, it varies depending on the type of class and day. I also didn’t really mind this because it felt less intimidating than a bunch of fit baddies in matching sets…I loved starting my day with a 7am hot vinyasa class and enjoyed that this studio was more mindfulness focused than outright focusing on working out. The location being right by Barracks was very convenient and I liked that I could have taken the bus if I didn’t have my car. I loved FlyDog yoga and will definitely be getting their unlimited semester pass next semester!

Salute the sun yoga

Currently, I am enjoying Salute the Sun’s one month unlimited classes for $90 beginner deal (although I’m heartbroken that I’m on my last week). They definitely have more work-out focused classes like power sculpt, hot pilates core/ hot pilates, mat pilates, and power express as well as more restorative and mindful classes like Yin yoga, Tea Yoga, and more! Their classes are definitely more intense (I did a hot pilates class the other week that genuinely almost took me out) but I like that they switch up and step the classes to ensure you stay challenged! Although I love their classes, I’m not sure I will be renewing my membership purely because their options are pretty pricey but you definitely are getting a bang for your buck! This studio is young women dominated—I think I saw a man in a class once and even he had to take modifications for the hot pilates haha. I’ve taken many power yoga/ pilates classes across different studios and the ones here are very unique and remind me of Corepower. The location is by Alderman road so pretty close to grounds and parking is convenient.

Hot yoga charlottesville

I only took one class here (through Her Campus!) but I thoroughly enjoyed it! This studio is downtown so parking is kind of a hassle which is one of their cons but their yoga studios are huge and the classes are usually full from what I’ve heard. They have a beginners deal that offers unlimited classes for 2 weeks for $40 which I think I’m going to try out after my current membership but, my friend who did do this enjoyed it a lot. They have a diversity of classes including 90 minute Bikram, hot vinyasa, hot pilates, candle-lit yin yoga, hot pilates express, and hot HIIT. Their studio was warmer than the previous two (which I like). They have a lot of convenient timings and this studio tends to be more women dominated as well! The instructor we worked with to coordinate our partership class was so friendly and her playlist was SO GOOD.

solidcore

Although this was already included in my last article, this one is discussing the Charlottesville Solidcore in Stonefield. I did the 2-week 4 classes for $50 beginner deal at the beginning of last semester and although I only made it to two classes (I missed one by 2 minutes and they closed the door… and the other one expired), I did really enjoy the ones I went to. After working out consistently for about 7 years now, it sometimes becomes a challenge to be challenged but that is not a problem with Solidcore! This studio is very intense and you will walk away panting, sore, and with abs. It is definitely too intense for my liking to do everyday or even multiple times a week—I would say twice a week maximum—however it is a great option for those who prefer that. It is also very pricey and they don’t offer similar rates to the yoga studios (which is understandable). It’s also harder to get into classes because spots get taken up quick so you usually get suck with 5am or 8pm options unless you’re an unlimited member which I did not enjoy. I do like that it’s close to grounds and parking is easy for the most part but perhaps Solidcore will see me again when I have grown women money…

Studios on my hitlist

When this membership runs out and Ramadan is over, I have a couple studios on my hit list:

Formula Complete Fitness is a workout studio that offers cardio, strength, and combination classes! The first class is free and then they have various other offerings for beginners like 3 classes for $49 and unlimited classes for $99 so I’m excited to give this a go.

tru Pilates is a reformers pilates studio downtown that offers differing variations of classes. I couldn’t find any direct information on beginners deals but the studio looks cute and I haven’t done a reformers class in a while so I look forward to this