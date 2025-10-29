How to Un-Rot Your Brain and Take Back Your Attention Span

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s face it, we’ve all fallen victim to short-form content and instant gratification thanks to social media. It has become normalized to scroll through hundreds of videos that are under a minute long for hours, causing us to put off necessary tasks and constantly feel burned out. If you’re struggling with “brain rot” and want to train your attention span to become more focused and driven, here are some things I’ve done that may help you as well!

Deleting Social Media Apps

If you have an exam, essay, or project coming up, delete your most-used social media apps.

This option is pretty extreme, especially if you are very reliant on these apps. But don’t worry, this is temporary! You can download them again after your exam is over.

This has helped me stay incredibly focused during midterms and finals. When you delete Instagram, TikTok, or whatever distracts you from your phone, you’ll notice that it has an “out of sight, out of mind” effect. It might be hard the first day or two, but soon enough, you won’t even feel the urge to doom-scroll anymore.

Work on your attention span

Try to watch an episode of a TV show without looking at your phone. Give the TV show your full attention.

I’ve gotten into the habit of scrolling through social media while a TV show is playing in the background, just for me to miss half of the major plot points and not know what’s going on in the next episode. I’ve broken this habit by putting my phone away, like in a different room, to allow myself to give my full attention to the show I’m watching.

Focusing on long-form content rather than mindlessly scrolling through short TikToks has helped my attention span.

Find a Hobby

Find a hobby that doesn’t require the use of technology.

I’m a painter, so spending hours and hours on a painting instead of wasting my day on my phone is a fulfilling process. It makes me accustomed to delayed gratification, which makes me value my patience and process instead of wanting to get things done as quickly as possible.

Some hobbies you can try for yourself could be crafts like crocheting, knitting, scrapbooking, drawing (just get a sketchbook, go outside, and draw something you see!), reading, or journaling. You’ll eventually find yourself more inclined to reach for your hobby instead of your phone.

I hope these tips inspire you to build some healthy habits that will decrease your screen time and increase your attention span!