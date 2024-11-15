Hoo Loves Hiking?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Us Hoos are blessed to be in proximity to so many beautiful hiking spots and I myself have been taking full advantage of it. I am a proud member, and now trip leader, of the OutDoors Club at UVA and can credit the 2-3x hikes I do a month to my sanity. Especially when I’m stressed or emotional, taking the time to go outside, see the world, and reconsider context can be so cleansing. In a world that is so fast paced and constantly fighting for your attention, it is so calming to take a couple hours to detach and unwind. Hiking can also be such a bonding experience and I have had some of the best conversations with my roommate among the many hikes we’ve conquered.

what you need

As someone who has never been outdoorsy until I joined ODC, I can say that the idea can be discouraging. I’ve always thought you had to be a real deal hiker with the stick and backpack, however, I’ve come to realize it’s really not that serious and it’s quite literally just walking in the woods so there is no need to dramatize it to anything greater. All you truly need is yourself, some sneakers, and a water bottle. Over my time of being an outdoors dweeb I’ve accumulated some other accessories for hiking as well. These are great additions however, you do NOT need these at all, they’re just things you may consider purchasing if you want to start leveling up.

Hiking backpack/ Camelbak : My favorite purchase was my hiking backpack! Nothing was more annoying than having to stop and get my water bottle out every 5 seconds of my hike so having a little tube attached to my backpack that I can just grab and drink water out from is so convenient. These can get pricey, but they are a great investment and I bought mine on sale at a local Charlottesville store . You can always just use a drawstring backpack or old school backpack as well!

Water bottle : You 100% need a water bottle, I usually bring my Hydroflask to keep my water nice and cold but anything goes honestly. Make sure to bring enough water for the length of your hike, for some of my longer hikes or backpacking trips I’ve had to bring multiple.

Hiking Boots/ Shoes : I went my first year of hiking with regular sneakers so this is definitely not a necessity and normal athletic shoes work perfectly fine. However, hiking boots or shoes can make the hike more manageable and help with not slipping or twisting your ankles. I personally think hiking boots are hideous and too bulky so I had been on the hunt for an actually cute pair of hiking shoes and came across these beauties my summer working at New Balance that I love! New Balance, Columbia, and Dicks Sporting Goods are good places to check out for some.

Sunscreen & Bug Spray : Depending on the time of the year, you’ll need sunscreen to protect your skin (although you really should be wearing it year round). In addition, I might be outdoorsy but I do NOT get along with bugs so for summer hikes when they’ll really be a nuisance, bug spray might be ideal.

Hiking Clothes : You can truly wear anything to go hiking but dress according to weather always! Being too hot or cold on a hike can really ruin your experience so wear layers and check the weather beforehand. I also suggest wearing long pants to protect yourself from bugs and thorns but sometimes it’s too hot for all that. Hats are also nice for keeping your hair protected and the sun out your face.

Where to Hike

Like I mentioned, we are so blessed to be so close to so many great hikes! Here are some in varying proximities to grounds:

OHill Hiking trails: Now I myself have never been hiking here however, I’ve heard great things and it is a super easy way to start hiking if you’re a first year or don’t have a car. There’s various trails of differing lengths so great for beginners!

Ragged Mountain: This is a beautiful hike about 15 minutes from grounds that I hiked for the first time just this semester. It’s a longish hike about 6.3 miles but you can make it however long you would like, we were under a time crunch so we only did 4 miles. There’s a super cute bridge over a huge body of water that makes the hike worthwhile and it’s relatively flat so no crazy incline or scrambles.

Humpback Hike: This short and sweet hike is a UVA classic! It’s only about a 2 mile roundtrip hike but it’s very steep. Nonetheless, the top of the hike gives you a sweet view that’s definitely worthwhile to catch during sunrise or sunset!

Old Rag : If you’re a bit seasoned or just looking for a challenge, this 9 mile hike is sure to be just that! There are some difficult scrambles and the length can be strenuous but, the view at the top is worthwhile. This hike is a good idea for a day you have nothing to do and definitely something to tackle at least once while being so close to Shenandoah.

How to get started

Especially as a first year without a car, being a member of the Outdoors Club was a great way for me to be able to go on hikes and explore the area. Trip leaders plan and lead the trips so you can just join without having to think about logistics. It’s also a great way for you to meet new people, I myself really appreciated getting to know a crowd I normally wouldn’t interact with. There are all kinds of trips such as hiking, caving, tubing, biking, backpacking, and more! It’s a great way for you to go out your comfort zone and try new things with guidance. If the idea of joining a club is too much of a commitment for you, try to group up a couple friends and just tackle a hike on your own. Ohill trails and Ragged Mountain are great starting points and in no time you’ll be hiking Old Rag!