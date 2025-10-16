Fall In Love With Fall All Over Again

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“I… am an autumn. Interesting, isn’t it” Rory Gilmore

The weather has changed to what we all know and associate with fall, regardless of where you are in the countryside or on your campus. That being said, it can be a difficult adjustment for some, while others may enjoy the season that they’ve been looking forward to all year.

As one of the many fall enthusiasts, here are some of my personal recommendations for finding something or someone to look forward to during the season of apple-themed treats and harvest festivals.

Baking fall sweets and treats

One recommendation that I’ll oblige anyone to take up is baking.

Whether it’s to destress from a jam-packed week or if you’re passionate in the arts of sweet treats, baking is the perfect activity.

It’s a hobby that, for many, may seem over-complicated or stressful, but I’m here to get you started with some recipes that’ll be perfect for the season.

This week I took up baking cinnamon streusel muffins from a Betty Crocker instant box mix. It wasn’t just easy to make, but it was also delicious (as said by my fellow volunteers whom I baked these for). Along with that, there are a variety of treats you can make in a reasonable time, such as an apple cobbler, caramel apples, and pumpkin dump cake (all of which will be linked down below with recipes).

Hopefully, trying out a couple of recipes, either from an instant box mix or (if you have the time) from scratch, will help you romanticize your own version of fall with a sweet treat.

1. Lazy Fall Dessert Recipes

2. Cinnamon Streusel Recipe

Curating your fall playlist

Another way to make your transition into the fall festivities a lot smoother would be the curation of a specialized fall playlist.

There’s nothing like walking to your classes and seeing the transition of the lush green trees turn into the various hues of orange, red, and yellow, while listening to your favorite artists. Of course, your songs don’t have to be fall-related, but it wouldn’t hurt to add a few recommendations for those who’re open to adding a new artist to your playlist.

For me, a few songs that have made it into my playlist are:

Original by Malcolm Todd

Treasure In The Hills by Leon Thomas

Heaven Knows by 54 Ultra

Kitchen by SZA

Dracula by Tame Impala

Be My Own Boyfriend by Olivia Dean

Come Back by The Five Stairsteps

See Through by Amelia Moore

My playlist is a curation of R&B, indie pop, and international hits, encompassing a broad range of songs that fit into my personal music taste.

I hope I’ve given you a few new favorites that you can use to expand your playlist in the next few months!

new additions to your watch list

Of course, a huge theme that people love to associate fall with is Halloween, which is arguably one of the biggest holidays in the Eastern Hemisphere. With it being October, there are a variety of movies that adhere to the theme of Halloween, but capture the spooky fall spirit perfectly.

Some of my personal favorites are

The Corpse Bride

Coraline, Twitches

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Halloweentown

Haunted Mansion

Sinners

Hocus Pocus

and of course, Ghostbusters

If you’re into films and shows that have a more light-hearted take on fall, here are some alternate recommendations:

Gilmore Girls

Coco

The Book of Life

The Harry Potter Series

Twilight

Casper

Having a fun movie night with friends or spending a cozy night in watching some of these recommendations pairs perfectly with a baked good or some warm tea to set the mood.

Excursions and Events to attend

What better way to get into the swing of fall events than attending a fall harvest festival or going through a windy corn maze?

Finding a nearby event whether you’re from a big city or small town can come in many forms from town wide events that foster community to individually catered events in the city.

Some keywords you can use to search for these events are: “Fall Festivals near me.” If you’re looking for something more particular, you could use “Pumpkin patches / Corn mazes nearby.”

Being at UVA, a few local Charlottesville events are:

HenleyFest , which happens every weekend in October

, which happens every weekend in October Carters Mountain , where they have every apple cider themed dessert one could think of

, where they have every apple cider themed dessert one could think of and the Apple Harvest Festival hosted by Albemarle Ciderworks (it will be occurring on November 1st this year)!

Even with the listed events I’ve stated previously, you should always be on the lookout for local pop-ups that you could go to either with friends or even by yourself. It could lead to a night of fun-filled experiences.

wardrobe and staples for your closet

Last but not least, with the chillier weather incoming, you’ll need some staples to keep you both warm and stylish.

Recently, the rise of single or double-breasted wool coats has become a stylish and practical addition to many closets, including mine. Along with that, a staple pair of boots for the Fall, whether they’re brown, cherry red, or even black, can easily elevate your outfits and keep your feet nice and warm during your long walks to class or even when you’re out and about.

On the topic of shoes, a pair of neutral-toned sneakers is perfect for those sport-casual days when you’re not feeling dressed up or if you’re thinking of fitting in a quick gym session in your schedule.

A personal favorite of mine is the Nike P-6000, which is a perfect blend of running and casual shoes. There is also the Adidas SL 72, which comes in a variety of colors, such as emerald green, brown, and even mauve, to add a pop of color to your closet.

final remarks

Hopefully, all these recommendations have added some new events to your calendar, watchlists, or even new additions to your next shopping spree. Anything to make your time in the Fall that much more enjoyable. Don’t feel too pressured into trying to do everything all at once, as you have more than enough time to make the most of Fall before we transform into a wintery wonderland.