This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Blue trend? Blue wave?? Blue tsunami?!? Whatever you choose to call it, November 3rd, 2026, was a truly historic day in the United States.

The Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress, gaining over 40 seats in the House and flipping a whopping 8 confirmed Senate seats. These were Maine, Kansas, Texas, South Carolina, Iowa, Ohio, Mississippi, and North Carolina. (It’s looking like Alaska will bring that number to 9 once final votes are counted!)

This staggering number of flips is indicative of nothing short of a nationwide rebuke and total dissent of the cruelty and corruption that has riddled GOP representatives across the country. The sheer quantity of seats turned blue is just one of the many things that made election night so special. (One of my personal favorite parts of the evening would have to be my renewed pride and hope for my home state: Texas.)

Blexas

Just in case all the election info has been hard to keep track of, I want to recap some other groundbreaking highlights of that evening. I would also like to say this is by no means a comprehensive list of all of the significant changes from this blue tsunami. Even in districts that stayed red across the country, blue percentages went up significantly, and some of those nuanced changes really show how earnestly Americans are calling for reform. Not to mention, in my new home in VA, all 3 amendments to update outdated and harmful language within the state constitution were passed. Amendment 1 solidified women’s right to choose, and in a state that retains protections when so many nearby southern states do not, this is a meaningful thing to codify.

States across the country shared in some of this progress for women as Congressional seats flipped not only from red to blue, but also from male to female.

Record # of Women “In the Room Where it Happens”

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.” — Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

This seems to be a hard thing for our country to understand, even as it increasingly, and desperately, needs women in positions of power; however, this midterm produced some incredibly historic and exciting steps forward.

Keisha Lance Bottoms won as a Democrat in Georgia, becoming the first Black woman ever elected as governor in the United States. Deb Haaland won as a Democrat in New Mexico, becoming the first Native American woman ever elected as governor in the United States. Peggy Flanagan won as a Democrat in Minnesota, becoming the first Native American woman ever elected as a senator in the United States. Melat Kiros won as a Democrat in Colorado, becoming the first Gen Z woman elected to serve in Congress in the United States.

2027 will see the most women in Congress in the history of the United States, along with the most Black women and Latina women. Young girls not only need to see women in these seats to understand what they themselves are capable of, but they also need women making choices for their future. (As women today lose rights that were protected for their mothers and grandmothers, we need guardrails in the form of strong women who understand the gravity of what happens when we begin to strip human rights from one group. These dangerous and controlling policy proposals need to be cut off at the source, and I believe these women can do that effectively.)

Each new seat held by a woman is progress towards our first-ever woman president, and I hope it is a growing understanding within the country that this profound milestone is inevitable and will be deeply transformative, no matter how long it is put off. The country truly needs to get ready. Our ideas of “electability” become a self-fulfilling prophecy that prevents us from electing those who are not older white men, and this midterm is incredible proof that all kinds of people are, should be, and will be, “electable.”

I saw a quote that said, “Every victory deserves a celebration, and every first deserves a conversation.” We need to know and repeat the names of these pioneers to adequately cement how monumental their actions are and build momentum off of their victories.

Other Pioneers

Speaking of important names, there are a few others that we should all be talking about.

Abdul El-Sayad won as a Democrat in Michigan, becoming the first Muslim American ever elected as a senator in the United States. Chris Pappas won as a Democrat in New Hampshire, becoming the first openly gay man ever elected as a senator in the United States. At the state level, Scott Colom won as a Democrat in Mississippi, becoming the first Black U.S. senator to be elected since Reconstruction. The racial disenfranchisement and purposeful exclusion that are rooted in the history of that state make this election radically hopeful and necessary. Annie Andrews won as a Democrat in South Carolina, becoming the state’s first woman senator ever, and all of this is just a fraction of the representational boundaries finally broken on that Tuesday.

The Blue Wave Ripples

Now, the political implications of what this will mean over the next 2, 6, and even 10 years are already being analyzed and debated plenty. There is so much to come on Capitol Hill and hopefully within statewide legislation, but I am also incredibly interested in another change that we saw this time around.

I really think that we are going to start to recognize the profound shift in our collective culture, self-perceptions, and individual psyches in relation to politics. The country saw some historically high numbers of 18–25-year-old voters, early voters, and voters in a midterm election. Some states broke historical records in these categories. That means something. Changing the way we orient ourselves, our roles, our capabilities, and our consequent responsibilities as Americans could be instrumental in ensuring that we continue to speak out for and with each other.

“Every vote matters” is not just a phrase or tagline, and proving that to ourselves as a nation is how we move out of an era of politics that has been void of reason, empathy, progress, and significant resistance for too many years. The empowerment and hope that come with this diversified Congress and loud electorate are moving because they were earned, and every person who engaged deserves to feel that pride.

Next steps…

Now we get to read, watch, and tune into politics as January 3rd, 2027, comes and goes, and the 120th Congressional session officially begins. Democratic representatives have, especially in recent years, been criticized for being passive, unfocused, and unable to follow through on promoting real change or challenging the Republicans they condemn, despite sharing the intentions and sentiments of many frustrated citizens.

Our job is not over just because election season has ended! We now need to hold those elected accountable and track the change they are actually able to instate. This being said, it is critical to try to follow the timeline of political action and keep track of which of our representatives or leaders is causing what.

As an example, the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which was signed into law by Donald Trump on July 4th, 2025, has provisions relating to taxes, Medicaid, and more that don’t go into effect until specific dates in 2027, as many seats are turning blue. This is, of course, not causational, and feeling serious improvement in our everyday lives from these new representatives may take some time.

Political progress is by no means a straight line, but putting people in seats who not only actually represent the electorate but also want to actively push back against the oligarchy that has begun to characterize Capitol Hill is a substantial first step. Significant power is in the hands of the people, and our ability to push past manufactured fear and divisive culture war distractions and listen to how the candidates were actually going to work to improve our quality of life was uniquely powerful in this election.

I am by no means claiming that all of the country’s problems have been solved in one midterm, but riding the (blue) wave of optimism and confidence can tether us to a movement of persistent engagement and tangible progress. (It is also just vital to feel some joy and camaraderie in our politics!)

We can soak up the change we were able to cause and use it as a catalyst to do it again and again until a “blunami” isn’t required to bring politics back to the people.