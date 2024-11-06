The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that we have entered November, we are officially in the home stretch of the semester. This is both thrilling and frightening — the distance between November and the end-of finals can truly feel daunting. However, there are ways to make the most of the rest of the semester and avoid the plague of finals season burnout.

1. Schedule breaks with intention

Making sure that you have some time during your week or during your day to truly take a break is essential during the height of the semester. A break without truly disconnecting from school is not productive. This can take many different forms — it might be scheduling a fun dinner with friends, which can also serve as something to look forward to while you are managing exams, papers, and projects. It can also just be an hour to catch up on the latest episode of your favorite show. One thing is essential for me while taking a break — turning my phone on Do Not Disturb. I love disconnecting from both my schoolwork and the seemingly never-ending Canvas notifications.

2. Find a way to romanticize the process

of studying

As much as I loathe the end-of-the-semester frenzy, I also find myself enjoying some aspects. For example, I can motivate myself to be productive in the library by making sure I have my favorite things with me — a coffee, colorful pens, and a specific highlighter. I also admire the beauty of Shannon Library, which makes drafting a paper or making flashcards for an exam feel slightly less horrible. Another bonus of finals season approaching — just about any outfit flies, so I love leaning into the comfy vibes as much as possible.

3. Remind yourself of your end-goal

I love using a giant desk calendar to mark the dates of all my exams and due dates. Having a visual representation of what stands before me and my end goal — going home to celebrate the holidays — is one of my biggest sources of motivation as the semester winds down. With each project submitted and each exam completed, I triumphantly cross it off my calendar, and I can see the days separating me and the holidays dwindle. This is also a great way of reminding yourself that while finishing the semester may sound like an insurmountable task, the reality is that you have already done the bulk of the work.

4. Don’t let everything else fall to the

wayside

This is one of the most difficult things about the end of the semester for me, but it is also one of the most important things to keep in mind. Even when your to-do list is full, it is essential to remember that there are important things outside of your list of upcoming exams and assignments. Remembering to get outside is vital for me during the end of the semester — being holed up inside your dorm, apartment, or library can truly deplete your energy. Getting sunlight, sleeping enough, and still having some fun are crucial for finishing the semester on a high note.