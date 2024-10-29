Allergy Friendly (And Unfriendly) Restaurants Around Grounds At UVA

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Having an allergy can be frustrating, and as a girl with many (all nuts and eggs), it is increasingly difficult to find restaurants that I can feel safe and happy eating at. So, today I am going to share some of my favorite places on and around grounds that offer plenty of choices to those of you with the same allergies as me!

Bodo’s Bagels

What a classic. I know. I am starting with Bodo’s because of its affordability and versatility. It costs me $6.40 to get a bagel sandwich with cheese and meat. It is great nutritionally, and I can customize this unlike some other breakfast restaurants or meal exchanges. I don’t have to get anything with eggs on it. I also don’t have to worry about spreads or sauces that I am allergic to being added to my sandwich. Overall, this place is great.

SOmbrero’s

This is a favorite Friday meal exchange. I love this one because I can always get something without worrying about hidden allergens. Got Dumplings, Halal Kitchen, and Otto Turkish are too risky, so I love that I at least have one food truck that I can enjoy without worrying whether or not I brought my EpiPen with me. They have burritos, nachos, taquitos, and more. The staff is also super nice and you can choose which sauces and salsas to add (or to not add!)

Asado’s

Asado’s is loved by everyone I know at UVA. It happens just about every week that I crave nachos and wings from Asado’s. Thankfully, Asado’s offers customizations that help keep me safe. I can opt out of specific toppings on my nachos, and sauces like Ranch and Blue Cheese come on the side, or in my case, not at all. I have never had any problems here, and I am never worried about an allergic reaction. Asado’s makes it easy to enjoy food and fun times with my friends.

allergy not-so-friendly spots

Unfortunately, there are so many great places around grounds and in traveling distance from the grounds that are high risk. While I hope they can carry less risky and more broad options soon, they still aren’t the best for those of us who have to look at every ingredient label.

The first is Marie Bette. I know! Such a shame. This place has great owners and a great cause, but the recipes are too experimental, and too much cross-contamination is present. I wouldn’t recommend it you have nut allergies, especially if you are allergic to all nuts.

Got Dumplings always has a long line on Food Truck Friday, but be careful if you have allergies! The noodles have peanuts in them, and that is a very unfortunate, sneaky way to accidentally have an allergic reaction.

Finally, I will alert you about ALL sandwiches on GrubHub meal exchanges. Because there are little to no customizations on the sandwiches, those of us with egg allergies could be susceptible to accidentally biting into a sandwich with mayonnaise or coleslaw. I wish there were more customization options!

Conclusion

The ratio of safe to unsafe restaurants for food allergies around grounds is about 50/50. Hopefully this article gave some good, starter insights. Stay safe!