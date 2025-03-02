This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UTD chapter.

Nikitha Dennis

The Fall and Winter seasons are the perfect time to indulge in some self-care, whether that is

taking some time to journal, buying yourself something from your wish list, doing a self-care

night, or anything else. It’s always important to prioritize your mental health, especially as

seasonal sadness and depression lurk around the corner. My favorite way to practice self-care is

with a self-care night, so today I will give you the recipe for a perfect self-care night for the fall

and winter seasons.

1. Shower and Skincare

The first thing is to take a relaxing shower filled with your favorite bath soaps, oils, scrubs, and other products you love. Next, finish up with a comforting lotion and your skincare routine, put on a face mask, and use all of your favorite products.

2. Pajamas

Wear your most comfortable pajamas, whether that’s a pajama set, an oversized t-shirt and shorts, or a tank and sweatpants.

3. Candles and Journals

Pull out your fall or holiday-scented candle; mine is the Hot Cocoa and Cream from Bath & Body Works. Light them so the entire room is filled with a comforting scent. Next, bring out your journal and either find some prompts or free-write anything and everything that is coming to your mind. You’ll notice that journaling can be very freeing and relaxing, letting yourself unwind from any stress or worries you may have.

4. Read a Book

Now it’s time to read a book. You can read a festive book for the fall or the holiday season or any book that you enjoy. Reading can whisk you away into another world, which can be just what we need during the exam season, allowing you to get away from the finals craze.

5. Comfort Food

Food can bring us lots of happiness, especially if it’s a meal that we find comforting. So, either cook or order your favorite meal and enjoy that as you put on a show or movie of your choice.

6. Hot chocolate and a Movie

The weather is getting colder, meaning it’s the perfect time to make some hot chocolate and put on your favorite festive movie. Cozy up in bed with your hot chocolate (or drink of choice) and watch your favorite festive or comfort movie.

This is my perfect 6-step self-care routine. Of course, the ideal night looks different for everyone, but all that matters is that you carve out some intentional time to prioritize yourself. Show yourself some love during finals, as difficult emotions can come with this time of the year.