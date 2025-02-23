The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being in college, so many things come at you so fast, like living on your own for the first time. The intricacies of creating an adult schedule can be overwhelming. For so long when we were younger our schedules were handed to us in school, and we would just show up. Sometimes, even what we ate or wore was handled by the adults in our lives. Being an adult means you’re not only responsible for yourself but making sure that you are alert about the world around you. After all, there’s so many decisions being made that affect your future every day. It can cloud our minds and bring us into this spiral of despair. I’ve found that to take me out of this cycle, sometimes tapping into my inner child can make the day a little bit lighter.

Here are some ways I like to comfort my inner child:

Going back to my favorite TV show/movie

TV was such a formative part of my childhood, waiting every week for a new episode to air that delved deeper into our favorite stories. So many lessons were implemented into our favorite episodes. It may have been practical learning, like how to count or what animals live in the ocean. Some shows focus more on learning how to navigate social environments, especially when it comes to navigating school for the first time. There are many TV shows available to us as children, now available on streaming services. Some are even on free platforms like YouTube or Tubi. I love feeling like I’m a part of the Scooby-Doo gang and solve mysteries alongside them. One of my favorite shows to rewatch is Winx Club, an Italian animated series about six fairies fighting the forces of evil while going to school. It’s one of my favorite ways to bond with my family as we reminisce over our favorite episodes and notice things that were lost on us as children. You gain a new appreciation for the characters and stories that brought so much to you.

Listening to music

Did you know that many songs from various Barbie movies are available on Spotify? Sometimes watching a movie may be too much of a commitment, so instead I can turn on my headphones and continue to check off items on my to do list. Music is such a powerful tool, it creates associations in the brain to specific memories. It doesn’t only have to be soundtrack to my favorite pieces of media. Jamming to throwback hits can be a fun reminder of being in the car with family riding around town. Matt Bennet, who played Robbie in Victorious, has just announced a plethora of dates for his Party 101 tour. Going around cities performing three-to-four-hour DJ sets with an “emphasis on Nickelodeon and Disney”. The shows offer a night where you can party to the hits of the years before in a completely unique environment. Music is such a powerful tool that can offer so much connection, whether it be yourself or the people around you. Finding the songs that were the soundtrack of my youth can help with escaping to a much simpler time.

Going outside

So many great days as children were spent outside on the playground. It was where we bonded with friends during recess, racing while playing tag or seeing who can swing the highest without getting scared. Not to mention all the positive effects the sun has on the human body. I definitely feel too old to be playing games on the playground. Thankfully it isn’t the only activity you can do outside, and I have discovered a love for walking outside. Breathing in the fresh air has allowed me to slow down and remember that not everything is moving a million miles per hour. Being on the St. Petersburg campus means direct access to downtown. Which also means direct access to all the wonderful small business St. Pete has to offer. It could be a new favorite cafe or finding a hidden gem to get all your favorite pieces. I’ve discovered how much I love chai lattes and when I need a pick me up a simple walk to a nearby coffee shop does the trick. It’s also great when all the baristas are super nice and always make excellent drinks. Life when we were young was all about adventure and the outside world is full of it.

Playing video games

As children there were so many websites that hosted a kaleidoscope of games to play. The stakes weren’t as high as being the last player alive, but completing the objective was still crucial. These experiences helped me garner a love for spending time on the internet. It also was a space for me to develop niche interests. Most of these websites are still active today so, whenever I have some downtime, it’s one of my favorite ways to pass the time. Cool Math Games still holds an array of the Papa’s games, some of my favorite memories in elementary school were when it was raining outside, and we couldn’t go to the playground and got to play on the computers. I was partial to Papa’s Pancakeria (because I think pancakes are the best) and I’d like to believe that my restaurant managing skills have improved over the years. Friv is still active with its selection which is awesome, because I used to spend hours on their website playing the weirdest games ever. Whenever I wanted to play an extra girly game, girlgogames was always my go-to for when I needed to dress up my favorite princess.

Eating my favorite foods

There’s a lot of things that make being an adult complicated, one of them being free will. While coming up with a dinner plan every night may be exhausting, there was a time when there was one specific food that would absolutely make your day. For me this food has always been fried plantain, but it has to be ripe. My mother would always season them with salt before frying them. In turn, you get the most perfect fusion of sweet and salty. One of my favorite restaurants to eat at when I was younger was a Chinese buffet right by our home in Maryland. When I get super homesick, Chinese food always does the trick. I make sure to get some fried rice and it’s just the most perfect balance of flavors. Egg rolls were also a favorite, the crisp shell that held an array of vegetables. Sometimes when I want a more comforting meal I reach for a pack of noodles and make soup with them and sit by the TV watching a throwback. Since I’m away from home every time I go back, I pick up some culinary tips from my mom. That way I can implement those familiar flavors when I’m miles away from home. Not only do I feel like I’m doing something for a younger me, but it also allows me to get closer to my culture.

Reading a book

Sure, maybe the books I read as a kid may be too “simple” for my adult brain, but all books contain at least one universal theme that we as adults can still take something from. Our imaginations can still be awoken by past fantasies. Sometimes a simple plot can be exactly what you need to get the message. Heroes like Harry Potter, Greg Heffley, or Ramona Quimby didn’t captivate our minds for no reason. Many of the struggles they went through could be easily applicable to today. However, it’s not only about their struggles, but the way they survived them all. One of the novels that absolutely captivated me as a child was the entirety of the Dork Diaries series. Nikki was one of my favorite characters growing up because of how relatable she was. I related to her struggles navigating a school environment because I had recently moved to a new school when I discovered the series and was struggling to find my place. Another series that I thoroughly enjoyed was The Royal Diaries series. It explored the lives of real princesses across history. What I loved about these novels was that they gave a strong identity to all their heroines. Humanizing these figures that I learned about in class taught me that no matter where or when we really are all human.

Going on a field trip

Going on a field trip Going to school knowing that you were about to embark on an adventure. The excitement of showing up to school with lunches packed in Ziploc bags and getting in line for the bus to sit next to your best friend. Who’s to say now that you’re grown you can’t create that same sentiment? There’s the zoo, beach and so many universities offer discounts for amusement park tickets nowadays. In the Tampa Bay area USF students have access to so many discounts making exploring easier. The Dali Museum is one of my favorite spots and I love that they are constantly evolving the exhibit, it also doesn’t hurt that it’s free to access as a student! The FloridaRAMA has been one of my favorite St. Pete discoveries. So many different art pieces, all made by local artists! The city is always hosting various markets that are a wonderful opportunity to shop local. A full day dedicated to enjoying the world around you can be so thrilling. I always make sure to plan my work around days I want to set aside for exploring. The whole point of this is to relieve stress so it’s important to not have any work looming over my head.

Crafting something