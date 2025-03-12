The Rise of Early-Onset Cancer: Should We be Worried?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

Cancer is defined as an uncontrolled growth of cells which can spread throughout the body, making it a deadly disease. Multiple factors can contribute to developing cancer, including genetics, environmental and lifestyle choices, and errors in cell division. For a long time, cancer was associated with the older population, and this is true. Age is a prominent risk factor for cancer, the median age for a cancer diagnosis is 66 years old. This is logical, considering that the body becomes less efficient at addressing errors in cell division and genetic damage builds up with age.

However, in recent times there has been an increase in cancer cases in the younger population. Between 1990-2019, there has been a 79.1% increase in early-onset cancer cases globally. Early-onset cancer is defined as cancer cases diagnosed between 18-49 years old. Some types of cancer such as colorectal, breast, pancreatic, liver, and a few others types have particularly been on the rise. Furthermore, there are many significant differences between early-onset and other cancer cases. For example, early-onset breast and colorectal cancer cases are likely to be more aggressive.

So why are younger people developing cancer? Experts say there are multiple contributing factors, both known and unknown. One possible reason is accelerated aging. While younger populations are chronologically younger, physiologically they are aging much faster. Meaning the genetic damage that occurs with age may also occur at an accelerated pace. This acceleration may be attributed to mental health, lifestyle choices, and environmental factors. However, the exact relationship between early-onset cancer and accelerated aging is unknown. Another reason for early-onset cancer could be hereditary. Around 5-10% of cancer is inherited. Being born at risk for cancer could also accelerate cancer development. However, the exact link between hereditary cancer and early-onset cancer is also unclear. For example, mutations in the BRCA gene increases the risk of certain cancers such as breast, prostate, pancreas, and ovarian/fallopian. However, Yale Medicine reported that “BRCA only account[s] for about 20% of early-onset breast cancers” as of 2024. Furthermore, substances such as tobacco and alcohol can contribute to cancer at any age, and early-onset is no different. Around 27.8% of early-onset oral cancer was attributed to smoking, and 32.79% was attributed to alcohol in 2019. However, these factors do not provide the whole picture. The exact causes of the spike in early onset cancer are yet to be discovered.

While some cases of cancer can be spontaneous and unpreventable, there are ways to be proactive and prevent cancer. Making positive lifestyle choices such as not drinking and smoking, and eating healthy and doing physical activity can reduce risk for some types of cancer.

Stay informed on risks; each person is different and your age group, vaccination status, and unique medical and family history influences your personal risk of cancer. See a healthcare provider if you have any concerns. While this information can be scary, it is important to understand its application. It is crucial that more research is done to decode the causes of early onset cancer, and for younger people to be aware and informed of this new risk.