This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a single 20-year-old, Olivia Dean’s album The Art of Loving has become a staple on my Apple Music Replay month after month. Each song resonates with my soul in a new and different way each time it’s played. I’ve become particularly infatuated with the idea that love really is as simple as her music makes it seem.

There is so much to unpack with just the intro, beginning with the reference of philosopher bell hooks. In her book, All About Love: New Visions, she compares the passive process of loving with waiting in front of a canvas until an idea strikes. Love is meant to be engaging with effort and intention on all fronts. With that, love also includes the loss and gain of something. For many, love is the loss of one’s independence—or even a person—due to how far their admiration spans. However, it’s even more so the gain of memories, shared experiences, and the passion lying in one’s heart.

In my experience, being nice to another person is where love begins to flourish—at least in the eyes of a situationship. Being 20 means going back to a man you talked to a year ago, even with all the history looming over you. It’s texting them late at night without some classic line to accompany sliding into their life once again. Olivia Dean seems to agree, with very similar lyrics covering these ideas in her song Nice to Each Other. She talks intimately about being so good and so bad for one another, getting close enough to knowing someone without ever really desiring to date them, giving up on traditional ways of loving, even though the romance movies make kissing in the rain look so beautiful. These traditions may have fallen away, but the idea of being loved has not.

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I tend to believe that I’m incredibly easy to love. Or in the wise words of Olivia Dean, “it’s so easy to fall in love with me.” I’ve never not been completely myself for all to see. In my eyes, being authentic is the truest form of love. It’s allowing yourself to love things as openly as loving another. Your interests are a gateway drug to something harder—the vulnerability hidden beneath show quotes or trinkets stowed away. It gives people a glimpse into who you are deep down, while never really hiding anything crucial about your character. I’ve prayed before that my quirks and love for blind boxes will lead me to the man I need.

Olivia Dean puts it sweetly: “Talk to me, be the man that I need.” One conversation could be the difference between platonic and romantic love. You could fall in love with their words and ideas, but know that their actions may never be intentional enough for you. Or, they could see the beauty behind your passionate rants and know you’re the one forever. Either way, a single hello may change the course of one’s life. For me, I believe I will know I have found the one when he can keep up with every change in topic during conversations or even surpass my vast knowledge of literature.

At the end of the day, love takes baby steps. A couple minutes of silence or even obnoxious laughter could be the turning point for something more than just being friends. I may not know a lot about love, especially not in the adult world, but I do know how much I long to share my love with another. Olivia Dean has allowed me to feel all the feels while I wait for someone to love me close up.