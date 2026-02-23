Best New Artist: Olivia Dean

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Olivia Dean won Best New Artist at the 2026 Grammys, and here is why. She has a clear point of view and sticks to it when she writes. Most of her songs are related to a boy or to her own personal growth. She never really sways from this point of view. And, as a girl fresh into her twenties and dealing with all of the emotions that come with that, her music really resonates with me. While she won best new artist this year, Dean’s first album came out in 2023. Her recent success and momentum unfortunately does have a lot to do with TikTok. I don’t love when artists blow up in the music industry because of a 15 second snippet of their song, but in this case, it is warranted. Because, once you listen to the full song you know it is well written, sung, and produced.

Ironically, my mom showed me Dean’s first album, Messy when it first came out. I called my mom recently and told her that I love Olivia Dean and her award was so well deserved. She responded with “I showed you her in 2023 and you said it sounded like Netflix movie music.” I couldn’t help but laugh because that is 100% something I would say, and it made sense for me at the time. I explained to my mom that I think now I understand her music and can relate to it. Then, I was freshly 18 and never had a boyfriend or any real life experience. Now, I’m 21 and I feel like I have at least lived a little. That is what is so powerful about music. When listeners hear themselves in the lyrics and can relate the artist’s experiences to their own, then it REALLY means something. I was definitely right about the Netflix movie thing, though. Messy has the vibe of your traditional cheesy rom com, but there is nothing wrong with that!

Messy

My favorite songs from Messy are “The Hardest Part”, “Ladies Room”, and “Dive”. “The Hardest Part” is one of my favorites from her. Picking which songs I like the most is so difficult. While she does have a distinct point of view, all of her songs are unique in their own way and will reach a different part of you. “Ladies Room” has the vibe of when you go out for a girls night and your boyfriend is mad for literally no reason. “Dive” is about a relationship or idea that you know is crazy and potentially a bad idea, but you can’t help but do it anyway. “It Isn’t Perfect but it Might Be” is a single from the movie Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. This song just has a good vibe and is something that I think everyone can relate to. It is about a relationship, but it’s also just about the fact that nobody and nothing is perfect and that’s okay.

The Art of Loving

Like I said, I love all of The Art of Loving, but I’ll highlight my standouts. “I’ve Seen It” really resonates with me. In my eyes, it’s about seeing love all around you and in everything you do. This can be love in friendships, family, or partners. I think Dean beautifully highlights the way that love is a part of our everyday lives whether we notice it or not. “Lady Lady” is one of her songs that went viral on TikTok. I see it as how women change and grow specifically after a breakup and how you change emotionally and physically. The lyrics that went viral were “God I used to miss this house, but I guess I’m moving out” and “God I used to love this hair, now there’s something in the air.” “A Couple Minutes” is a heartbreaking song. It’s about two exes seeing each other after a long time, but they have virtually no time to talk or be in each other’s presence again. I think the breakup she’s talking about in this song is one that both parties knew had to happen, so they still have love for each other which is arguably one of the hardest ways to end a relationship. “Loud” is also a very sad song. It is vulnerable and depicts this idea that someone will lead you on and give you these grandeur ideas then leave you for no reason and never really tell you why. The last song I want to talk about is “Baby Steps.” This touches on how after a breakup, you really have to be there for yourself. Dean talks about leaving the light on for herself if she goes out on a Friday, buying herself flowers, and being okay with not always having someone to talk to. This album is a masterpiece in my opinion.

She is definitely not everyone’s cup of tea, and I totally understand that. However, if her music sounds like something you would like, you should give it a listen!