An Introduction to Olivia Dean

British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean has just put out her second studio album titled The Art of Loving, featuring her new hit song “Man I Need.” Even after hearing her amazing fresh sound, it still begs the question, who is she?

Olivia Lauryn Dean was born on March 14, 1999, in Haringey and grew up in Walthamstow in London. Homage is given to the iconic Lauryn Hill, whom Dean has pulled inspiration from while blending R&B, pop, and jazz into her unique sound. London’s newest It Girl swept the BRIT Awards last year and claimed the titles of Best New Act, Best New Artist, and British Artist of the Year.

Dean has made headlines for entering the Billboard albums chart just under some names you know and love, like Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, and KPop Demon Hunters. Sabrina Carpenter announced that Dean would be joining her on the Short N’ Sweet Tour, opening for her in Pittsburgh, New York City, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Dean began her musical career in her mid-teens; she’s been blending warmth and honesty into heartfelt lyrics and beautiful songs for years. She got into the prestigious BRIT school, where she initially studied theatre before switching to songwriting.

Dean has accumulated a massive following, full of girlies who understand just how hard life can be, while seeing the beauty in it all. She’s soft yet grounded, and her music helps young women feel empowered and feminine simultaneously.

In a world where sometimes celebrities become a vision of envy, Dean carries herself in a manner that doesn’t elevate her above other women. Her voice is smooth, accompanied by calm jazz and vintage pop notes that make her latest album, The Art of Loving, arguably my new perfect fall listen.

She’s the perfect reminder, especially for the college girlies who can do a lot of thinking with heavy hearts, that growth is supposed to feel uncomfortable at first, and being a work in progress is okay, because as long as you know what you want, you’ll get it.

The soul that Dean brings to the table is a new sound. It’s refreshing to have music that makes you feel good but can still be more melodic than hype, and Dean captures the essence of this perfectly.

What sets Dean apart is her authenticity. Where sometimes fame feels curated and distant, Dean remains refreshingly grounded. She doesn’t position herself above her listeners; she walks beside them. She says, “Growth is supposed to feel uncomfortable; you can be a work in progress and still be proud of yourself.”

Her songs aren’t just about heartbreak; they’re about healing. They remind you that being soft doesn’t mean you’re weak, and that love, whether it’s romantic or self-directed, can be both messy and magical.

With The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean has created more than an album; it’s a companion for anyone navigating their twenties with a tender heart. As fall settles in, her music feels like a cozy blanket for the soul, reminding us all that becoming who you are is an art that you should allow to happen.

