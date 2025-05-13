Freshman Year: Beautiful, Chaotic, Worth It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

As the spring semester came to an end, I’ve been reflecting on my freshman year—and it’s been anything but dull. From rushing to academics, every moment has been worth cherishing. It’s safe to say this year has been a success, though it didn’t come without its share of struggle and uncertainty.

be patient

To my high school self, college was the land of opportunity, something I glorified and maybe even idolized a little too much. So, I was a bit disappointed. College is full of clubs, organizations, and amazing chances to grow—but it’s also still school. And school can be hard. I expected a heavy course load as a pre-med student, but I didn’t anticipate how restricted and weighed down I’d feel by it. If I could go back, I’d tell myself to give myself some grace.

During the first few weeks of school, student organizations will be hosting interest meetings, events, and activities. But that’s also when your classes will start picking up. As a freshman, you’re still learning how to handle college-level academics and, for some, living away from home for the first time. Things can get overwhelming quickly. It’s important to understand that finding what you’re passionate about, and figuring out how to fit it all into your schedule, takes time. Honestly, I didn’t join many organizations until spring, when I had a better handle on everything.

that one hard class isn’t the end of the world

For me, it was Physics I. Physics has never been my strength, and I hadn’t taken a single physics class before college. That made the transition extra difficult. Trying to figure out the problems while also letting go of my academic perfectionism was tough, but honestly, I made it a bigger monster in my head than it needed to be. Sometimes the stress around a class feels worse than the class itself.

Take a step back. Don’t spiral. Freaking out won’t help, and it usually creates more chaos. Most freshmen spend their first year in general education (Gen Ed) courses, and there are so many online resources—videos, practice problems, study tips—available to help. After taking a breath, try to pinpoint the real issue. Are you struggling with the concept? With problem-solving strategies? Or is your calculator just stuck in degrees instead of radians?

use your resources

College is full of resources! I mean it! I wish I had realized sooner just how much is available. From tutoring and essay help to business wear rentals and, yes, library services, there’s something for almost everything.

Need a textbook or movie for class? Check the library. Need a black suit jacket at the last minute? Suit-a-Bull has your back. Printing an oddly sized poster on thick paper? USF printers can handle that. Professors and upperclassmen are also goldmines of advice. Go to office hours. Ask questions. Reach out.

have fun! and know it’s okay to say no

You don’t need to join every club, attend every event, or even stick with the same major. Your first semester is about exploration. At the end of the day, you’re allowed to take what works for you and leave what doesn’t. As the semesters go on, your schedule will get tighter and your classes tougher, so laying a foundation early on, even if it’s just a rough one, can make a big difference. Sometimes that means letting go of things that don’t serve you, whether that’s a club, a hobby, or even a major. Meeting with your advisor and talking through your plan can be a huge help.

And above all else, don’t forget to have fun. Don’t let the pressure of how college “should” look rob you of the joy in what it is. Give it time. Explore. Be open to the unexpected.

Good luck to next semester’s freshmen! You’ve got this!