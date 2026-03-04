Write Out the Crash Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USC chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s no secret that college students are prone to crash outs, and that’s totally okay. On average, I probably have at least one crash out a week! Regardless of the reason I’m crashing out about, there is always one thing that brings me perspective: journaling.

Journaling as a coping mechanism can be extremely useful when it comes to crash outs – or literally anything else. Keeping a journal, and writing in general, helps your brain process information. In a way, journaling can put you into a flow state. Putting pen to paper really allows your brain to slow down and understand why it’s upset.

There are multiple ways to keep a journal: you could use a physical notebook, scraps of paper, or even the Notes app on your phone. What matters most is choosing a method that works for you. Personally, I prefer using a physical notebook that I keep in my bag at all times. I find that writing things down by hand helps me slow down and really think about what’s bothering me. However, if you’re constantly on the go, a digital option might work best for you. If you feel you might need a bit of prompting to get started, there are physical journals and online platforms that can provide daily prompts. Don’t be afraid to “trial and error” your way into finding the perfect method for you.

If you find that writing doesn’t work for you, try video journaling instead! Similar to vlogging, you can use a camera to record your thoughts. It doesn’t have to be anything fancy, just something that allows you to express what’s been on your mind.

The most important part of journaling is being honest with yourself. When you allow yourself to be vulnerable about what you’re feeling, you might realize that the root of your crash out wasn’t actually what you thought it was. There have been so many times when I sit down to write about one issue and end up realizing that it’s layered on top of something deeper. Once you uncover the true root of your crash out, you’re able to deal with it and move forward. So when in doubt, write out the crash out.