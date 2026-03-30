Nutrition Through The Menstrual Cycle 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Please note: I am not a licensed dietitian or medical professional. The following information is for educational and informational purposes only. It is not intended as a replacement for professional medical or dietary advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider before making any changes to your diet to ensure it is appropriate for your individual needs. Remember, nutrition is not one-size-fits-all!

As we finalize the month, I find there’s importance in reflecting on what it entailed. March is a month of many celebrations and transitions—faithful host to Women’s History Month and National Nutrition Month. It marks the beginning of spring, a season recognized for its symbolism of rebirth and renewal. Naturally, the period sparks interest in personal growth and introspection, especially for women. As a young woman myself, I’m always looking for ways to improve my quality of life. One aspect of wellness that has held my focus for some time now is proper nutrition. It deeply influences my energy levels and determines my moods.

Upon initial research, I found solid recommendations from the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, such as:

Eat a variety of fruits and vegetables throughout the day.

Increase the intake of fiber-rich whole grains.

Incorporate lean proteins and healthy fats.

Limit foods and beverages high in added sugars, saturated fats, and sodium.

Other general advice includes:

Read and understand nutrition labels.

Prioritize eating intuitively, rather than following restrictive diets.

This is evidently great advice we should take into consideration when planning our meals, but I wanted more specific guidance. I looked for sources that informed on female-centered nutrition, and stumbled upon cycle syncing. Cycle syncing consists of adapting your life to the normal hormonal changes experienced during the menstrual cycle. The practice is mostly applied to diet and exercise. It’s been reported to help alleviate cramps, lower stress, and improve mood.

With all my previous reflections on the symbolism of spring, I found this particularly pertinent. Just like the seasons, menstruation is cyclical, mirroring the flow of nature. Each phase comes with its own set of characteristics and demands, urging us to listen. After reading various articles offering nutrition suggestions that promote feeling our best during each stage, here’s what I found:

menstrual phase

Starting off with menstruation, this is when the uterine lining sheds and bleeding begins. Estrogen and progesterone drop, leading to cramps, irritability, low energy levels, and fatigue. Focus on:

Iron-rich foods, such as lentils, lean red meat, and leafy green vegetables which are key to replenishing blood lost.

Vitamin C-rich foods that support iron absorption. These include citrus fruits, berries, and bell peppers.

follicular phase

With rising estrogen levels, this phase is known for its increased energy and better moods. To support this, look to incorporate:

Cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage.

Fermented foods rich in probiotics, such as kimchi and sauerkraut.

Healthy fats, such as avocado and flaxseed.

Lean proteins, like chicken and turkey for brain health.

ovulation

Marking the midpoint of the cycle, the ovary releases an egg. This period is recognized as the “fertility window,” with the highest chance of conception. Estrogen and energy levels are at their peak, so for overall balance reach for:

Anti-inflammatory foods, like leafy greens and berries for optimal hormone stability.

Cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, and kale.

luteal phase

Infamous for its symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS), the luteal phase is the final phase of the menstrual cycle. During it, progesterone spikes and inversely, estrogen drops. Due to this, increased appetite and cravings are reported. Emphasize a diet rich in:

Complex carbohydrates such as beans, sweet potatoes, whole-wheat pasta, and brown rice. These provide feelings of satiety and sustained energy.

Nuts, dark chocolate, fruits, and seeds are good snacks to lean on for sweet and salty cravings.

With all that said, it’s important to note that there’s no “right” way to eat. Ultimately, these are all suggestions; whether you take them or leave them is a personal choice. Restricting yourself to certain foods will only lead to an unhealthy relationship with eating. Be intuitive, intentional, and listen to your body. After all, cycle syncing is all about awareness rather than rigid standards. Let us carry the sentiments of celebration and upliftment March protagonizes, and be mindful of them through the remainder of the year.