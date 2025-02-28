How to use your love language as a tool to love yourself 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day, the holiday in which we celebrate and share our love, has officially passed. Sharing our love is an immense act of kindness but the love we share must first be found in ourselves. It is not an easy task, but thankfully there are many ways we can achieve that whether it be big or small. A useful way to find the correct way to practice self-love is to determine our love language.

Love languages, a concept introduced by author Gary Chapman, are the ways in which people express or want to receive love. They are the following:

Physical Touch → physically interacting with them to show love. (e.g. holding hands) Acts of Service → doing nice things to show you care for them. (e.g. chores and tasks) Quality Time → spending time together in a meaningful way and being present in the moment. (e.g. road trips) Words of Affirmation →constantly expressing love and appreciation through words (e.g. good morning and night messages) Gift Giving → gifting from the heart no matter how big or small; symbolizing how well you know them. (e.g. getting them their favorite candy)

Although they were originally introduced to be used in romantic relationships, love languages have started to be used in any kind of relationship, like in friendships, as it was popularized. They are easily used for self love in the following ways:

Physical touch:

Do face masks

Heating pads

Hot showers

Massage your shoulders, neck or feet

Play with your hair

Wrap yourself in a soft blanket

Follow a yoga routine

Acts of service:

Cook a comfort meal

Create a vision board

Declutter your space

Make appointments

Organize your space

Plan your day

Set short and long-term goals

Keep track of good habits

Quality Time:

Be in nature

Go on a walk

Journal

Meditate

Read a book

Try new hobbies

Words of affirmation:

Compliment yourself

Journal your favorite things about yourself

Manifest at the beginning and end of your day

Show gratitude for all you have

Speak kindly to yourself

Talk to your younger self (via picture)

Gift Giving:

Buy flowers for yourself

Buy something on your wishlist

Invest in yourself

Order takeout

Plan a trip

Start a DIY project

These are just a few of many ways we can use our love languages to care for ourselves. It is important to try each of them out even though they may not be your main language; explore more of yourself and your needs! Self-checks are essential for our healthy development so it is very important not to neglect these.

And always remember, the love you seek is already within yourself.