Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Pink balloon hearts image for valentines day
Pink balloon hearts image for valentines day
Photo by Monstera from Pexels
Culture

How to use your love language as a tool to love yourself 

Sofia Morales Esteva
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter.

Valentine’s Day, the holiday in which we celebrate and share our love, has officially passed. Sharing our love is an immense act of kindness but the love we share must first be found in ourselves. It is not an easy task, but thankfully there are many ways we can achieve that whether it be big or small. A useful way to find the correct way to practice self-love is to determine our love language. 

Love languages, a concept introduced by author Gary Chapman, are the ways in which people express or want to receive love. They are the following:

  1. Physical Touch → physically interacting with them to show love. (e.g. holding hands)
  2. Acts of Service → doing nice things to show you care for them. (e.g. chores and tasks)
  3. Quality Time → spending time together in a meaningful way and being present in the moment. (e.g. road trips)
  4. Words of Affirmation →constantly expressing love and appreciation through words (e.g. good morning and night messages)
  5. Gift Giving → gifting from the heart no matter how big or small; symbolizing how well you know them. (e.g. getting them their favorite candy)

Although they were originally introduced to be used in romantic relationships, love languages have started to be used in any kind of relationship, like in friendships, as it was popularized. They are easily used for self love in the following ways:

  1. Physical touch: 
  • Do face masks
  • Heating pads
  • Hot showers
  • Massage your shoulders, neck or feet
  • Play with your hair
  • Wrap yourself in a soft blanket
  • Follow a yoga routine
  1. Acts of service: 
  • Cook a comfort meal
  • Create a vision board
  • Declutter your space
  • Make appointments
  • Organize your space
  • Plan your day
  • Set short and long-term goals
  • Keep track of good habits
  1. Quality Time: 
  • Be in nature
  • Go on a walk
  • Journal
  • Meditate
  • Read a book
  • Try new hobbies
  1. Words of affirmation:
  • Compliment yourself
  • Journal your favorite things about yourself
  • Manifest at the beginning and end of your day
  • Show gratitude for all you have
  • Speak kindly to yourself
  • Talk to your younger self (via picture)
  1. Gift Giving:
  • Buy flowers for yourself
  • Buy something on your wishlist
  • Invest in yourself
  • Order takeout
  • Plan a trip
  • Start a DIY project

These are just a few of many ways we can use our love languages to care for ourselves. It is important to try each of them out even though they may not be your main language; explore more of yourself and your needs! Self-checks are essential for our healthy development so it is very important not to neglect these. 

And always remember, the love you seek is already within yourself.

Sofia Morales Esteva is part of the writing team at the Her Campus UPRM chapter. She is currently a fifth year undergraduate and research student pursuing a degree in Industrial Microbiology, with hopes of going to pharmacy after acquiring her bachelor’s degree in December 2025 and pursuing a career in that industry. In addition to Her Campus, Sofia is part of the following associations at the biology department: CPM (Circle of Premedical Students), The National Honor Society of Biology (Tribeta), WINS (Women in Natural Sciences), AMSA (American Medical Student Association), FPA (Future Pharmacists Association) and Medlife (UPRM Chapter). She also has done internships and shadowings in different branches of medical specialties like optometry, dentistry, cardiology, neurology, dermatology, pharmacy and many more at hospitals in Puerto Rico (mostly Mayagüez and Ponce) and one summer fully dedicated to that at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Medical School. She has also done research at Project AV (rovers) here in UPRM as a microbiology researcher to explore the possibility of life on Mars. She hopes to accomplish more research during the summer and in the fall semester of 2025 in different areas of biology (mainly focusing in pharmaceutical research). Outside of academics, Sofia has a love for music and is an avid playlist curator (currently with 109 playlists in her Spotify account and more to come, she makes one for everything). She also loves movies and is a regular at Letterbox. Her Letterbox 4 are the following: “Pride and Prejudice (2005)” (she loves the 1995 BBC version but loves the cinematography in the 2005 version), “La La Land (2017)” (cries every time she watches it), “Howl's Moving Castle (2004)” (she loves studio ghibli) and “10 things I hate about you (1999)” (a romcom girl at heart). Also, if you couldn’t tell from the bio, Sofia is a certified yapper and loves building connections with friends, family, and new people (don’t let the INFJ MBTI tell you otherwise). In her everyday life, Sofia loves reading (book reading challenge completed successfully every year), swimming, scroll endlessly on Pinterest, consuming pop culture, painting, doing makeup, skincare, going out with her friends, completing bucket list items and overall just having a good time whether in school or outside of it.