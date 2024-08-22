How to Create a Vision Board that Actually Works

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter.

Vision boards are a powerful tool that help us visualize our goals and serve as inspiration or motivation so that we don’t lose sight of what’s important to us. As students, the key to success is balance and time management. A vision board can help us prioritize what’s most important by serving as a reminder of our end goals. Visualization can also influence your subconscious mind by promoting mindfulness and positive thinking, which will lead to better alignment with your goals. If this is your first time hearing about this visualization technique, do not worry – I’ll guide you through every step of the way and get excited about all the wonderful things coming your way!

Visualization stems from The Law of Attraction, but it is more specifically a manifestation tool. The main idea is that if you think good things, good things will come to you, like gratitude leading to blessings. Also, if you put out an intention into the Universe, the Universe will work in harmony with that intention and you’ll attract opportunities and people that will fulfill your desires.

Step 1: Goal Setting

Divide goals into categories, such as Academics, Health & Wellness, Financial, Relationships, Personal Growth and Career (be sure to add any other category you see fit or relevant to your life). Be specific about what you want in each area of your life and make sure these goals are compatible and buildable. For instance, you might be inclined to set a goal to “do well in school”; but, dig deeper – set a goal to attend all lectures, turn in homework on time, and visit professors during their office hours when struggling with the given material. When we identify what specific steps are important to achieve a broader goal, success is almost a given.

Be realistic about your expectations as well as be kind to yourself as well. Don’t set yourself up for failure by setting goals too high in the first round. Overly ambitious standards will likely lead to burnout and disappointment. Instead, set buildable goals, where you can accomplish things in a step by step basis that’ll eventually lead to that big end goal. This way, you’ll build confidence and trust in yourself to achieve what you set out to do.

Step 2: Gather Supplies and Choose the Right Images and Quotes

Now it’s time to make your vision board. Firstly, you must choose if you’re opting for a digital or a tangible vision board – I recommend a physical version that you can hang up on the wall in your space and be reminded of often. There’s also a special kind of connection we feel to something we create with our hands, as well as a bigger sense of commitment to it. Nonetheless, creating a digital vision board for your desktop or phone background works best for some people, or creating the board digitally and then printing it out is also an option.

For digital versions, Canva works best because of their customizable templates, picture gallery and other digital tools. For physical versions, you can use a poster frame, a cork board or a poster board, so that it’s easier to display. Basic supplies might also include scissors, glue, markers, stickers and other craft supplies. The main task is choosing pictures that align and serve as reminders of your goals. This process is entirely personal to you and your desires, so choose visuals that evoke the most emotion and inspiration. I recommend looking up pictures on Pinterest or Google, as well as cutting up magazine spreads. While searching for pictures or drawings, use keywords specific or relevant to your goals. For example, if you have a goal to read a certain amount of books this year, you can add a picture of someone reading in a very cozy or relaxing environment to connect those emotions with the act of reading. Also, include visuals that align with short-term goals, as well as long-term goals, so your board has a a clear view and balance of your immediate and future aspirations. Feel free to use personal pictures or other objects that will serve as inspiration in your journey. Remember this board will serve you and only you, so do things in a way that spark joy and inspiration and use this as a completely customizable guide in the process.

Quotes and positive affirmations are an important part of your vision board as well. These will serve as constant reminders that will hopefully motivate you in moments that life feels hard or calm you down when you might feel overwhelmed. Handwritten quotes can be a special touch that feels personal and more aesthetically pleasing. Source your favorite quotes from books, movies, magazines, interviews, Pinterest or even friends and family that inspire you. Positive affirmations are good to recite on a daily or weekly basis, so keep them accessible elsewhere as well.

Step 3: Assembling Your Vision Board

Now, it’s time to put it all together. Have fun in this process and let your creativity flow – remember there is no one right or wrong way to do this. You can choose to organize it by allocating sections in the board for each goal or category, so they’re all grouped together in an organized manner. Alternatively, you can also choose to do it in the way that feels most aesthetically pleasing to you, with no obvious structure. Add ribbons, stickers and handwritten or hand drawn details to make it more personal and reinforce an emotional connection and commitment to your goals. Placement on the board can be random, as well as intentional. For instance, the more immediate goals can be placed at the center, while the more long-term aspirations can be placed at the edges of your board. The goal is to create a layout that resonates and makes sense to you and will inspire you to do your best.

Step 4: Using your Vision Board

A vision board works best in a place where you will be reminded often of your aspirations, like in your living space where you spend time working, an office or a desk or in your bedroom where you’ll be able to visualize in the mornings and before going to sleep. Display your vision board and look at it often as well as reciting your positive aspirations. This will lead to a stronger alignment with your goals and actions, keeping you focused on what’s more important.

As you practice this more often, you’ll realize that your actions and thoughts are more in tune with achieving what you have set out to do and the process will eventually become subconscious. Periodically assess your progress and make updates as you see fit. Remember that a vision board, along with your goals, is something that is constantly in evolution, reflecting your growth over time.